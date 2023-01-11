North Country Community College wins national sportsmanship award
SARANAC LAKE — North Country Community College announced Monday that United Soccer Coaches had named its women’s soccer team as a gold-level recipient of the 2022 Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Award.
The Saints, led by head coach Kent Egglefield, are one of just 11 teams across the country to be recognized with a gold-level award, which commends teams that exhibit fair play, sporting behavior and adherence to the laws of the game.
The Saints finished the 2022 season with a 9-5 record, winning an opening round game in the NJCAA Region-III tournament before falling in the regional semifinals to SUNY Broome.
TGIF Bowling league results
PLATTSBURGH — The following are the scores and results from Friday’s and Monday’s TGIF Bowling league action:
Scores for 1/6
HS- Dave Glenn 209/180/186/575; Audrey Peryea 182/187/176/545
HG- Joe Phaneuf 218; Dawn Chapple 191
OHS- Homer Bushey 183/160/203/546; Bill Dutton 213/172158/543
Spike Bechard 172/210/158/540; Dawn Chapple 150/191/161/502
LJ Vincent 193; Dave Gregory 214; Claude Lashweay 190; Ed Gebo 180
Larry Cragle 199; Mark Misner 180
Scores for 1/9
HS- Larry Cragle 204/232/246/582; Audrey Peryea 160/196/189/536
HG- Larry Cragle 246; Audrey Peryea 196
OHS- Claude Lashway 233/185/189/607; Gary Long 192/174/222/588
Wayne LaBarge 196/186/172/554; Dawn Chapple 165/193/162/520
Don Myers 190; Claude Dessurealt 182; Tom Weightman 209
LJ Vincent 180; Dennis Seymour 180
Plattsburgh Rough Riders take second overall, second in EC, in week one of National Rifle League action
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Rough Riders rifle team placed second overall and first in the Eastern Conference of the National Rifle League, during week one action. The Rough Riders were led by Amy Visconti of Champlain who fired a 398 in 4-P.
The team fired a 1983 for second among the 34 teams in the league from across the nation. Chico, Calif., was first with a 1983 and Reading, NH., was third with a 1581.
Holly Visconti Visconti shot a 395 and was the top junior shooter in the Eastern Conference. Both Visconti’s along with teammates Peter Visconti, 395, and Paul Deslierres, 395, both in prone, were named all-stars in the Northern Division.
The SUNY Plattsburgh Rifle Team was second this week in the Northern Division with a 1463, behind Plattsburgh. The Junior Rough Rides were led by Colton Caron of Beekmantown who fired a 316 in prone; they were third in the Northern Division with a 1462. All three teams practice and compete out of the Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.