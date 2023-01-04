USA Nordic Sport announces 2023 World University Games Roster
LAKE PLACID — Tuesday, USA Nordic Sport (USANS) announced that they will be sending eight athletes to compete in the sports of Ski Jumping and Nordic Combined at the 2023 World University Games in Lake Placid.
Men’s Ski Jumping
Logan Gundry (20)- Chippewa Valley Technical College, USANS Junior National Ski Jumping Team
Women’s Ski Jumping
Cara Larson (22)- Salt Lake Community College, USANS National Ski Jumping Team
Ana Zigman (18)- North Hennepin Community College, USANS Junior National Ski Jumping Team
Men’s Nordic Combined
Evan Nichols (19)- Community College of Vermont, USANS National Nordic Combined Team
Timothy Ziegler (20)- Paul Smith’s College
Henry Johnstone (21)- Williams College
Aidan Ripp (22)- Paul Smith’s College
Women’s Nordic Combined
Tess Arnone (19)- Colorado Mountain College, USANS National Nordic Combined Team
The Ski Jumping athletes that are attending the World University Games will be coached by USANS Men’s and Women’s Ski Jumping Coach, Trevor Edlund. Nordic Combined athletes will be coached by USANS Men’s Nordic Combined Continental Cup coaches Gregor Linsig and Harrison Harb.
There will be three different Ski Jumping events at the World University Games, which will all be held at the Olympic Jumping Complex. The first event will be the Individual Normal Hill event, Jan. 16, followed by a Mixed Team Normal Hill event, Jan. 18, with the last event being a Team Normal Hill Competition, Jan. 20.
For Nordic Combined, there will be four different events, with competition being held at Mt. Van Hoevenberg and the Olympic Jumping Complex. The first competition will be the Normal Hill 10km/5km event, Jan. 13, followed by a Normal Hill Mass Start 10km/5km Event, Jan. 15, a Team Normal Hill 2x2.5km/2x5km event, Jan. 17, and capped off by a Mixed Team Normal Hill Sprint 2x1.5km event.
“It’s an honor and great opportunity for our athletes to compete in the World University Games,” said Adam Provost, CEO of USA Nordic Sport. “It gives our younger athletes an opportunity to compete internationally at venues that our athletes know very well. I’m excited to see them compete in Lake Placid.”
