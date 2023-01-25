2023 Empire State Winter Games torch relay to kick off Sunday
LAKE PLACID — The 43rd Empire State Winter Games (ESWG) Torch Relay kicks off Sunday, Jan. 29 from two starting points, Buffalo and New York City, as the beginning of its five-day journey that culminates in Lake Placid for the Opening Ceremony of the Feb. 2-5 Games.
The torch relay kicks off Sunday, Jan. 29 at New York City’s Chelsea Piers Sky Rink and the Buffalo area’s Holiday Valley Ski Resort in Ellicottville.
Along with visits to sponsor Community Bank locations, the torch relay is expected to involve up to 30 communities, schools, sports clubs, mascots, arenas and other venues as the ESGW flame winds its way east and north. Among the stops: From the West- Gowanda Schools on January 30; the Batavia Ice Arena in Batavia on Jan. 31; Cortland’s J.M. McDonald Sports Complex Feb. 1; Watertown Skating Club on Feb. 2.
From the South- The Rinx at Hidden Pond in Hauppauge on Jan. 30; Poughkeepsie’s McCann Ice Arena, along with Community Banks in Kinderhook and Valatie on Jan. 31; Kiwanis Ice Arena in Saugerties Feb. 1; Granville, Ticonderoga and Tupper Lake on Feb. 2.
At some stops, the torch will be feted with parades and by local athletes and teams, dignitaries and special ceremonies.
Upon the torch’s arrival in Lake Placid Thursday, Feb. 2, the Opening Ceremony will take place and competition begins the next day.
The ESWG, the largest multi-sport amateur athletic winter sporting event in North America, is expected to draw around 2,000 athletes competing in more than 30 events in Lake Placid, Saranac Lake, Tupper Lake, Paul Smiths and the surrounding area.
Registration is still open for participants. Visit empirestatewintergames.com. You do not have to be a resident of New York State to participate in the Empire State Games, and most sports are open to all levels. Connect with the Games on www.EmpireStateWinterGames.com, Facebook.com/ESWGames, Instagram.com/ESWGames and Twitter @ESWGames.
Shiller nabs second SUNYAC Rookie of the Week honor
SYRACUSE — First-year goaltender Eli Shiller of Plattsburgh State has been named the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Men's Ice Hockey Rookie of the Week for the period ending Jan. 22, 2023, as announced Monday by the conference office.
This marks Shiller's second SUNYAC Rookie of the Week honor this season, as he also earned the distinction on Nov. 14.
Shiller fashioned a 1.00 goals-against average and a .941 save percentage while making 32 saves in a 2-0-0 week for the Cardinals. He made 21 stops in a 6-1 win over No. 6 Oswego State on Friday before turning aside 11 shots in a 2-1 victory over SUNY Cortland on Saturday. For the season, he leads the SUNYAC in goals-against average (1.23) and save percentage (.948).
PSU Men’s hockey moves up to no.11 spot; women rank no.4 in this weeks Division-III rankings
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Plattsburgh State men's ice hockey team climbed to the No. 11 spot in the DCU/USCHO.com Division III Top-15 poll with 117 voting points, as announced on Monday.
Plattsburgh State stretched its winning streak to four over the weekend, defeating rival and then-No. 6 Oswego State, 6-1, on Friday before edging SUNY Cortland, 2-1, on Saturday.
The Cardinals (13-4-2, 7-2-1 SUNYAC) next visit SUNY Brockport on Friday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m.
While the men climbed from no.11 to no.13, the Plattsburgh State women's ice hockey team dropped back from the no.3 to the No. 4 spot in this week's DCU/USCHO.com Division III Top-15 poll with 247 voting points, as announced on Monday.
Plattsburgh State extended its winning streak to seven on Friday, blanking SUNY Canton, 1-0, at home.
The Cardinals (15-2-0, 10-1-0 NEWHL) will have next visited Williams College on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 5:30 p.m. in their final non-conference contest of the regular season.
