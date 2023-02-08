Plattsburgh State Women’s Ice Hockey climbs to No.3 in top-15 poll
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Plattsburgh State women’s ice hockey team climbed to the No. 3 spot in this week’s DCU/USCHO.com Division III Top-15 poll with 257 voting points, as announced on Monday.
Plattsburgh State extended its winning streak to 12 this past weekend, sweeping SUNY Cortland to clinch the Northeast Women’s Hockey League (NEWHL) regular-season title for the fifth consecutive year. The Cardinals prevailed, 3-1, against the Red Dragons on Friday before completing the sweep with a 2-1 victory on Saturday.
The Cardinals (20-2-0, 14-1-0 NEWHL) next host SUNY Canton on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 3 p.m. on Senior Day in what will be their final home game of the regular season.
Plattsburgh State Men’s Ice Hockey ranked No. 7 in top-15 poll
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Plattsburgh State men’s ice hockey team has taken over the No. 7 spot in the DCU/USCHO.com Division III Top-15 poll with 162 voting points, as announced on Monday.
Plattsburgh State went 1-1-0 over the weekend, defeating Fredonia, 10-3, on Friday before falling to Buffalo State, 4-1, on Saturday.
The Cardinals (16-5-2, 10-3-1 SUNYAC) next host SUNY Potsdam on Friday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m. on Senior Night in what will be their final home game of the regular season.
NYSPHSAA announces centennial celebration plans for 2023
LATHAM — This year marks the 100th anniversary for the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) which will culminate in a centennial celebration during the annual Central Committee meeting at Turning Stone Resort on Tuesday, July 25.
The event will feature a panel of special guests to help reflect on the association’s 100 years. Individuals currently and previously in leadership roles with the association will share their stories and perspectives during the evening. NYSPHSAA also plans to display artifacts and photos over the last several decades demonstrating the growth of the organization over the years. The celebration will conclude with the induction of the NYSPHSAA Hall of Fame Class of 2023 (announced in May) on Wednesday, July 26 at Turning Stone.
“Celebrating the 100th anniversary of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association is an exciting time for all of us involved in interscholastic athletics in New York State,” said Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA Executive Director. “So many people have played a part in the long history of this association and we are thrilled to be able to highlight some of the accomplishments over the coming months. We look forward to the centennial celebration in July and all the exciting things we have coming up to honor the association’s 100 years of service.”
Algonquin Chapter to snowshoe Avalanche Lake this Sunday
KEENE — On Sunday, Feb. 12, the public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club on a snowshoe to Avalanche Lake.
This snowshoe is between Mt. Colden and Algonquin Mt and at nine miles, roughly four to five hours, round trip and with an elevation gain of 1335 feet, this outing is considered moderate. Microspikes, snowshoes, lunch and water is recommended; microspikes and snowshoes can be rented at the ADK Loj for $25. There is also a parking fee of $14 or $7 for ADK members.
To sign up or for more information, contact trip leader Kimberly Smith at 518-645-0447 by Friday, Feb. 10.
Friday’s TGIF Bowling League results
PLATTSBURGH — The following are the scores from last Friday’s, Feb. 3, TGIF Bowling League action:
HS- Larry Cragle 266/277/187/730; Barbara Cotters142/233/184/559.
HG- Larry Cragle 277; Barbara Cotter 233.
OHS- Dave Gregory 202/234/187/623; Bob Davies 159/196/217/572; Ed Gebo 173/192/205/570; Gary Long 188/183/188/559; Suzette Pavone 163/200/194/557
Dennis Seymour 203/172/178/553; Bob Dessurealt 181/179/183/543; Tom Lushia 190; Bill Groshans 197; Audrey Peryea 181; Carl Lashway 182/186; Dawn Chapple 187; Claude Dessurealt 188; Wayne LaBarge 180.
Malone Adult Basketball League recap
MALONE — The following are the scores and results from Monday night’s Malone Adult Basketball League games:
Papas Men 73, Industrial Press 71
Papas Men- P. Poupore 26 pts, 13 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl. Preve 20 pts, 5 reb, 2 stl, 1 ast. A. Poupore 10 pts, 9 reb. C. Poupore 8 pts, 10 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl. Tavernia 6 pts, 4 stl, 1 reb. Moody 3 pts, 8 reb, 5 ast, 4 stl. J. Poupore 2 pts, 2 steals, 6 reb, 3 ast, 1 blk.
Industrial Press- Tallman 26 pts, 5 reb, 5 ast, 2 stl, 1 blk. McCarthy 19 pts, 2 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl. Lamica 9 pts, 5 reb, 1 ast. Mitchell 8 pts, 1 ast, 1 stl. Peck 6 pts, 7 reb, 3 ast, 1 stl. Rowe 3 pts, 2 ast. Debyah 7 reb, 3 ast. Tudor 1 reb.
Nichols Construction 64, Marlow Distributing 45
Nichols- Kendall 23 pts, 9 reb, 3 stl, 1 ast, 1 blk. Urena 18 pts, 8 reb, 2 blk, 1 stl. Corpe 8 pts, 4 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl. Nichols 5 pts, 4 reb, 3 stl. LaBrake 4 pts, 2 reb, 2 stl. Gallagher 2 pts, 9 ast, 4 reb, 1 stl. Gliddie 2 pts, 2 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl. Bashaw 2 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast.
Marlow Distributing- Bowen 18 pts, 7 reb, 1 ast. Sychtysz 15 pts, 5 reb, 4 stl, 3 ast. LaClair 8 pts, 7 reb, 1 ast. Rabideau 4 pts, 3 reb. Boyea 4 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl. Wood 2 reb.
Mitchell’s 99, TNT Construction 73
Mitchell’s- Cosgrove 17 pts, 4 reb, 2 stl, 1 ast. Honahan 14 pts, 5 reb, 1 stl. Boyea 12 pts, 7 reb, 7 ast. Mitchell 12 pts, 6 ast, 3 reb. Johnson 12 pts, 3 reb, 1 ast, 1 blk. Davidson 11 pts, 4 ast, 3 reb, 3 stl. Lamica 9 pts, 5 reb, 4 ast, 1 stl. Mills 8 pts, 4 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk. Brown 2 pts, 4 reb, 1 ast, 1 blk. Monette 2 pts, 2 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl.
TNT- Ansari 22 pts, 8 reb, 6 stl, 2 ast. Decillis 18 pts, 4 reb, 3 ast, 1 stl. Mitchell 17 pts, 8 reb. Fountain 16 pts, 9 reb, 3 ast. Poirier 5 reb, 3 ast.
