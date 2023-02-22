Winter Adventurers schedule two new winter outings
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Recreation Department’s Winter Adventurers announced Tuesday that they will be cross country skiing at Macomb State Park, in Schuyler Falls, on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 1 p.m. On Thursday, March 2, the group will be snowshoeing the Bloomingdale bog, in Saranac Lake, at 1 p.m.
The cross country skiing program is for adults, ages 18 and up, while the snowshoe outing is open to all ages. Snowshoes will be provided upon request for either event.
For more information, or to register, call Recreation Program Coordinator Jordanne Manney at 518-562-6860.
