Parks and Recreation Department partners with Point Au Roche for luminary snowshoe
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation Department and Point Au Roche will be co-hosting a luminary snowshoe from on Friday, Feb. 24, from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Snowshoes are not provided so participants will be required to bring their own. However, this event will still happen with or without snow.
To sign up visit www.townofplattsburghrecreation.com or call Recreation program Coordinator Jordanne Manney at (518)562-6860 for more information.
Town of Schuyler Falls and Parks and Recreation Department to hold free skate days at AC-North
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation Department is co-sponsoring free skate days with the Town of Schuyler Falls from Tuesday, Feb. 21 to Thursday, Feb. 23, from 12-1:30 p.m. at Ameri-Can North Sports Center, in Plattsburgh.
The event is open to anyone and participants are welcome to either bring their own skates or rent them from the rink for $2.
Malone Adult Basketball League recap
MALONE — The following are the scores and results from last week's Malone Adult Basketball League action:
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Cantwell 72, Braves 58
Cantwell- Bushey 17 pts, 2 ast,1 reb. Reyes 15 pts, 4 reb, 1 stl. Stover 11 pts, 14 reb, 4 ast, 2 stl, 1 blk. Poirier 11 pts, 8 ast, 3 stl, 1 reb. Beane 11 pts, 3 reb, 1 stl. Beachy 7 pts, 4 reb.
Braves- Herne 20 pts, 9 reb, 4 ast, 2 stl. Joyner 15 pts, 9 reb. Tillman 10 pts, 3 ast, 2 reb, 1 stl. Hopps 9 pts, 8 reb, 6 ast, 2 stl. Mason 4 pts, 2 reb, 1 stl.
Big Joe’s Tax Svc 102, DJ E 50
Big Joe’s Tax Svc- T. Smith 29 pts, 2 ast, 2 stl. Allen 23 pts, 14 reb, 4 ast, 2 stl, 1 blk. Ebersole 19 pts, 6 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl. Medina 11 pts, 13 reb, 20 ast, 4 stl. Chase 10 pts, 8 reb, 3 ast, 3 blk, 6 stl. Ramsey 10 pts, 6 reb, 2 ast.
DJ E- E. Smith 22 pts, 5 reb, 3 stl, 1 ast. Preve 19 pts, 5 stl, 4 ast, 1 reb. Martin 4 pts, 6 reb. Spaulding 3 pts, 2 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl. Ad. Martin 2 pts, 7 reb, 1 ast. Au. Martin 2 reb, 1 ast.
Parmeter Construction 65, White’s Sugar Shack 53
Parmeter- Jeror 22 pts, 9 reb, 2 stl. Provost 15 pts, 6 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl. Stowell 14 pts, 9 rebounds, 3 steals, and 1 assist. Dumont 10 pts, 5 reb, 5 ast, 1 stl. LaPage 4 pts, 4 reb,4 ast, 1 stl.
White’s Sugar Shack- Miner 14 pts, 9 reb, 1 ast. White 11 pts, 3 reb, 1 ast. Cox 9 pts, 5 reb, 2 stl. White 9 pts, 4 reb. C. Goodrow 7 pts, 5 reb, 4 ast, 2 stl. Provost 3 pts, 2 reb. L. Goodrow 7 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl.
Thursday, Feb. 9
Willett’s Construction 65, Maranatha 47
Willett’s- Beach 27 pts, 7 reb, 7 ast, 6 stl. Armstrong 18 pts, 16 reb, 5 stl, 2 ast, 2 blk. LaClair 10 pts, 13 reb, 3 stl, 2 ast. Wilcox 9 pts, 4 reb, 4 stl, 1 ast. Wood 1 pt, 5 reb, 1 ast.
Maranatha- Ortiz 9 pts, 7 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl, 1 blk. Dennis 9 pts, 3 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl. Szandyba 8 pts, 6 reb, 2 stl, 2 blk. O. LeClair 6 pts, 6 reb, 3 stl, 1 ast, 1 blk. LeBare 5 pts, 5 reb, 1 ast. Dibble 5 pts, 4 reb. J. LeClair 5 pts, 3 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl. Dennis 2 reb.
Johnston’s Bldg Mat 73, Bailey Motors 68
Johnston’s- Beam 29 pts, 3 stl, 2 reb. Handley 14 pts, 10 ast, 7 reb, 3 stl. Rivers 13 pts, 8 reb, 6 ast, 1 stl. McCray 12 pts, 7 reb, 1 stl. McCray Jr. 3 pts, 1 reb, 1 steal. Decker 2 pts, 4 reb, 1 ast. Fish 4 reb, 1 ast.
Bailey Motors- Miller 19 pts, 15 reb, 4 ast, 4 stl, 1 blk. Monette 16 pts, 7 reb, 1 ast. Bellows 13 pts, 6 ast, 3 reb, 2 stl. LaPierre 12 pts, 3 ast, 2 stl, 1 reb, 1 blk. Waite 8 pts, 13 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl.
Leahy Men 66, St. John Bosco 63
Leahy Men- St. Mary 13 pts, 9 reb, 2 ast, 2 blk. Barney 13 pts, 6 reb, 1 blk. Gokey 11 pts, 6 reb, 1 stl. Towle 10 pts, 9 reb, 4 ast, 2 stl, 1 blk. Kelly 9 pts, 4 reb, 4 ast. LaBarge 6 pts, 3 stl, 1 ast. Montroy 2 pts, 2 stl, 4 reb. Rousell 2 pts, 1 stl.
St. John Bosco- LaRocque 25 pts, 7 reb, 5 ast, 1 stl. Mersinger 13 pts, 1 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk. Webb 11 pts, 2 ast, 1 reb. Duchaine 8 pts, 9 reb, 4 stls, 2 ast. Davis 6 pts, 3 reb, 3 stl, 2 blk. Bombard 4 stl, 3 reb, 2 ast. LeFlesh 4 reb, 1 ast.
CORRECTION: In yesterday's edition of "Sport Shorts", the entry for the Algonquin Chapter's upcoming cross country ski was listed incorrectly. The skiing event will be held on Lower AuSable Lake Road. Check yesterday's Press Republican Sports section for more information on the event.
