43rd Empire State Winter Games to kick off Thursday evening
LAKE PLACID — Less than two weeks following the conclusion of the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games, 2,000 athletes from New York State and beyond return to Lake Placid and the North Country region to participate in the 43rd Empire State Winter Games.
The games officially kick off Thursday evening, Feb. 2, with the Opening Ceremony, being held on Mirror Lake’s Public Beach, Parkside Dr., Lake Placid, beginning at 6 p.m. The event will be free and open to the public.
Prior to Opening Ceremonies and the Parade of Athletes, Parkside Dr., from the toboggan chute path to Mirror Lake Dr., will be closed to vehicle traffic, beginning at 5 p.m. and last until approximately 6:30 p.m. Motorists are advised to detour using Main St. and Mirror Lake Dr. while avoiding upper Parkside Dr. Parking during this time will not be available on the Northern section of Parkside Dr. The Village of Lake Placid Police Department will be on site to assist area residents.
The Games take place Feb. 2-5, 2023, in Lake Placid, Saranac Lake, Tupper Lake, Wilmington and Paul Smiths. For more information, visit https://www.empirestatewintergames.com.
Dannemora Knights of Columbus announce annual foul shooting contest
REDFORD — The Dannemora Knights of Columbus: Council 2166 announced that it will hold its annual foul shooting contest on Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Assumption of Mary School, in Redford.
The contest will begin at 1 p.m., however, the doors will open at noon for practice. Boys and girls ages nine through 14 are eligible to participate and the winners will receive trophies and also will advance to the state-wide competition.
For more information contact Ed Liberty at 518-293-6671.
Friday’s TGIF Bowling League results
PLATTSBURGH — The following are the scores and results from this past Friday’s, Jan. 27, TGIF Bowling League action:
HS- Dennis Seymour 205/226/209/635; Suzette Pavone 171/195/191/557.
HG- Larry Cragle 235; Audrey Peryea 200.
OHS- Dave Gregory 224/206/197/627; Gary Long 216/233/170/619; Larry Cragle 203/152/235/589; Ed Gebo 146.230/198/574; Claude Lashway 201/187/184/572 ; Joe Phaneuf 179/170/213/562; Alex Bechard 168/168/211/547; Dawn Chapple 182/181/156/519; Audrey Peryea 200/135/184/519; Tom Weightman 188; Wayne LaBarge 192; Jim Russell 190; Mark Misner 182; Bob Davies 181; Claude Desssurealt 211; Bob Dessusrealt 215.
