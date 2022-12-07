FISU World University Games torch celebration to arrive in Plattsburgh Thursday
PLATTSBURGH — The Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games Torch Relay Celebration arrives at Plattsburgh’s Nova Bus plant in Plattsburgh, N.Y., on Thursday, Dec. 8 as part of the 16-stop tour that culminates in the FISU Games’ first carbon-free cauldron lighting in Lake Placid. The cauldron lighting will open the 31st FISU World University Games Winter Edition on Jan 12, 2023.
The Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games are expected to bring together 1,500 collegiate athletes, age 17-25, from 600 universities in 50 countries to participate in Alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, curling, freestyle and freeski, figure skating, ice hockey, Nordic combined, short track speed skating, snowboarding, ski jumping, and speed skating. A total of 86 events in 12 winter sports make up the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games.
The torch relay celebration, which is powered by Hydro-Quebec, will be welcomed by SUNY Plattsburgh athletes and administrators, Nova Bus employees and Plattsburgh city officials. Torchbearers and attendees include Aislyn McDonough of Rouses Point, an all-conference cross-country runner and NCAA championships competitor in the 800-meter run; Dannemora’s Janyll Barber, school recordholder, NCAA championships competitor in the 400-meter hurdles; and Saranac Lake’s Mike Howard, director of athletics, SUNY Plattsburgh.
The torch relay event emphasizes SUNY Plattsburgh’s historical connection to the FISU World University Games. In 1972, the university served as the hockey venue for the FISU World University Games, also hosted by Lake Placid.
Thursday’s event will also highlight Nova Bus, the North American transit bus manufacturer, who will transport SUNY Plattsburgh torch celebration supporters from campus to the ceremony.
The 22-inch-long torch was created and built by Adirondack Studios of Argyle, N.Y., the same studio that built the award podiums for the 1980 Olympic Winter Games. The custom-made torch consists of elongated steel encasing a glacial-blue body, representing an artistic interpretation of ice and water.
Other highlighted torch relay celebration stops in the run-up to the Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games include New York City’s Rockefeller Center; Albany’s New York State Capitol; Gore Mountain; Keene Valley; Tupper Lake’s Wild Center; Paul Smith’s College; Wilmington and Saranac Lake. For more information about the Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games, the torch relay celebration, or to purchase tickets, visit www.lakeplacid2023.com.
PSU Men’s hockey getting gin giving spirit with Make-A-Wish booth and Teddy Bear Toss
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State men’s hockey team is teaming up with Make-A-Wish Northeast New York, as players will be manning the chapter’s Adopt-A-Wish Holiday Campaign booth at Champlain Centre, in Plattsburgh, today through Friday, Dec. 9. On Saturday, Dec. 10, the team will be holding their third annual Teddy Bear Toss, when the Cardinals host SUNY Morrisville at 7 p.m. at the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena.
Cardinals players will be staffing the booth in the center of the mall from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 7-9 p.m. Friday. The Adopt-A-Wish Holiday Campaign, unique among the 58 local chapters within Make-A-Wish® America, is critical to Make-A-Wish Northeast New York’s ability to grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.
During the Teddy Bear Toss, fans are encouraged to throw teddy bears onto the ice when Plattsburgh State scores its first goal of the game. All collected teddy bears will be donated to the Clinton County Christmas Bureau. Casella Waste Systems is donating 500 teddy bears that will be available in the Field House lobby for a suggested donation. Fans are also encouraged to bring new teddy bears to throw on the ice as well. In addition, cash donations will also be accepted with all proceeds going to the Clinton County Christmas Bureau.
Friday’s TGIF Bowling League recap
PLATTSBURGH — The following are the scores and results from Friday, Dec. 2, TGIF Bowling League action:
HS Dennis Seymour 223/222/199/644 Audrey Peryea 153/195/186/534
HG Gary Long 215/247/176/638 Audrey Peryea 153/195/186/534
ohs Gary Long 215/247/178/638 Bill Dutton 162/2232/224/608
Larry Cragle 165/218/213/596 Dave Gregory 220/160/214/594
Carl Lashway 211/179/159.549 Joe Phaneuf 158/238/145/541
Gail Tailor 176/152/175/503 Dawn Chapple 156/166.180/502
Tom Lushia 197 Ron Dumont 190 Barbara Cotter 193
Dave Glenn 202 Jim Brunet 228 Claude Lashway 183 Bill Groshans 186
