Saranac Lake to host ‘Pole-Pedal-Paddle’ race
SARANAC LAKE — Organizers announced that a brand new mountain race featuring skiing, biking, kayaking/canoeing, and running will be coming to Saranac Lake on Saturday morning, March 4, to highlight the abundant outdoor recreation opportunities in the region.
Called the “Saranac Lake 3P,” individual or teams of relay-racers, starting at 9 a.m., will skin, or snowshoe up, to the top of Mt. Pisgah then alpine ski, or snowboard, down. Then competitors will bike to Dewey Mountain for a cross-country ski on its trails, then bike to the Saranac River, where their canoe or kayak will be waiting for them for a paddle downstream to the Saranac Lake Fish and Game Club. Finally, the race will conclude with a run back to Mt. Pisgah to the finish line and post-race celebration.
“We are excited about the opportunity to showcase just a few of the exciting outdoor recreational opportunities that Saranac Lake has to offer while launching a new tradition for the area,” said Scott McKim, a village resident who organized the race.
The event serves as a community celebration of the village’s unique and diverse recreational venues and leverages the spring shoulder season as participants follow the spring snowmelt from the area’s mountains to the river all under their own power on skis, bikes, and in boats, organizers said.
“We’re grateful for the growing list of volunteers who see this as a great way to show racers what Saranac Lake has to offer,” McKim said.
For more race information, to register, volunteer, or donate go to www.Saranac3P.org.
Plattsburgh’s Winter Adventurer Program schedules first cross-country ski trip
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Winter Adventurers will have their first cross country ski trip on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Cadyville Rec Park from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
The Winter Adventurers will also have their first snowshoe trip on Thursday, Jan. 5, at Cadyville Rec Park from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
To sign up or for more information, call Recreation Program Coordinator Jordanne Manney at 518-562-6860; participants must be 18 years of age or older. To view our full list of snowshoe and ski trips visit www.townofplattsburghrecreation.com.
