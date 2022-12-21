U.S. Women’s Ice Hockey Team roster announced for 2023 World University Games
LAKE PLACID — The U.S. women’s ice hockey team has a good chance to add to its medal haul at the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games, set for Jan. 12-22.
Playing as the No. 2 seed in a six-team tournament and on home ice for the first time since women’s hockey made its FISU World University Games debut in 2009, the U.S. team’s best results have been bronze medals in 2013 and 2017.
All women’s preliminary-round games take place at Maxcy Hall on the SUNY Potsdam campus. The women’s tournament begins Jan. 11 with Great Britain vs. the Czech Republic, the day before the Opening Ceremony. The U.S. women open play Jan. 12 against No. 3 Japan, which beat the U.S. for bronze in 2019, the last time the winter FISU World University Games were held.
If the women’s seeds hold form, it will be three-time champion Canada vs. the United States for gold – a matchup echoing the sport’s most famous rivalry on the Olympics and World Championship stage.
Of the U.S. women’s 23 players, nearly half – 10 – are 2022 graduates, five from NCAA Div. I and five from NCAA Div. III, including NCAA Div. III champion Middlebury College’s Madeline Leidt. Current students include 10 from NCAA Div. I and three from NCAA Div. III schools.
“I’ve never had a chance in the past to coach in an international event,” Team USA head coach Brendon Knight told uscho.com. Knight is Utica University women’s assistant coach and former women’s associate head coach at Syracuse University. “I saw this as a great opportunity. The more and more I found out about the event, the more and more I got excited about it. It’s really going to showcase the best players, particularly at Division III, and give them an opportunity to play for their country.”
ROSTER
Eliza Beaudin- Elmira ’22
Clare Conway- Worcester State
Allison Corser- James Chatham
Madeline Giordano- Maine ’22
Shannon Griffin- Princeton ’22
Sasha Hartje- LIU
Maggie Hatch- Robert Morris
Callie Hoff- Wisconsin River Falls ’22
Annie Katonka- Plattsburgh ’22
Mikayla Lantto- LIU
Madeline Leidt- Middlebury ’22
Hayley Lunny- Providence ’22
Erin McArdle- Plattsburgh ’22
Gianna Meloni- Yale ’22
Alexandra Nolan- Chatham
Lydia Passolt- Bemidji State ’22
Savannah Popick- Saint Anselm
Calista Rowbottom- Mercyhurst
Kaitlyn Schooley- Robert Morris
Elizabeth Simmons- Vermont
Lauren Spino- LIU
Natalie Tuchnisky- Saint Anselm
Jeannie Wallner- LIU
Team USA Staff
Brendon Knight- Head Coach
Melissa Piacentini — Assistant Coach
Emily McNamara- Assistant Coach
Paul Flanagan- General Manager
George Frank- Equipment Manager
