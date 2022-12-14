2023 FISU Games Festival schedule announced
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games Festival will run from Jan. 13-22, along the village’s Main Street. Open from 1-9 p.m. each day the FISU Games Festival Village will feature places to both warm up and get pumped up for the duration of the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games.
Starting Jan. 13, the festival village is scheduled to open at 1 p.m. with medal ceremonies from FISU World University Games competitions taking place every night at Mid’s Park. On Jan. 22, medals will be awarded at the Games’ Closing Ceremony in the Olympic Center following the men’s gold medal ice hockey game. That evening will close with a performance on Main Street by Mix Master Mike and a live drone show over Mirror Lake, weather permitting.
Medal ceremonies at the festival village will be followed by free music on Main Street from 7:30-9 p.m. The festival also features warming domes, s’mores, hot beverages, ice sculptures, stilt walkers, ski and snowboard rail jams, and interactive games such as laser biathlon, luge, snowball cornhole tournaments, curling and hockey shot.
The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe will showcase traditional skills, demonstrations and sell goods from the former Gap building next door. To add to the energy, local TV and radio will be broadcasting live from Main Street.
Entertainment continues into “Late Night Sessions” with more free live music at nearby Smoke Signals from 10 p.m. — midnight.
For more information about the Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games, or to purchase tickets, visit www.lakeplacid2023.com.
Clinton Community College to host annual high school hoops tourney
PLATTSBURGH — Clinton Community College is excited to announce this year’s Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament, which will be expanded to include both girl’s and boy’s teams. The tournament will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Clinton Community College’s Forrence building.
“Clinton Community College is happy to have local high school basketball return to our campus. Last year’s girl’s tournament was a big success, and this year will be bigger and better with the addition of four boys’ teams.”, said Kevin Daugherty, Director of Athletics at Clinton Community College.
Four games will be played back-to-back each afternoon, with the first starting at 12:00 pm and the last starting at 6:00 pm. Participating teams in the tournament include the Saranac Chiefs, the Seton Catholic Knights, the Bouquet Valley Griffins, the Crown Point Panthers and the Peru Nighthawks. Daily admission to see all games is only $5 per person.
PSU Rifle team wins international tournament
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State University Marksmanship team took first place in the 11th annual International University Air Rifle Match. The Cardinals fired a 1403, outshooting second place Grand Valley State 1393 and the University of San Francisco 1330.
The University of Fribourg Switzerland 1266 was the top European University. PSU was led by Senior Heather Keane who shot a 361 for third place overall. Nina Stadler from Switzerland was the top overall shooter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.