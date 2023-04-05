Adirondack Coast Basketball Camp set for both boys and girls
BEEKMANTOWN — The dates for the Adirondack Coast Basketball Camp were announced Monday for the both boys’ and girls’ sessions. The girls’ camp will take place from Monday, June 26, to Friday, June 30, and the boys’ camp will be from Monday, July 3, to Friday, July 7, for boys. There will be no camp on July 4 for the boys but there will be a make up session on Friday July 7. Camps will be 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will take place at Beekmantown High School.
Each camper will receive two shirts including, one from the Brooklyn Nets, a basketball, breakfast and lunch, and trophies will be handed out on a daily basis. There will also be a guest speaker everyday. The camp is for kids going into third grade to 12th grade.
Travis Gorham will be the Coordinator for the boys’ camp and Jasmine Piper will be the Coordinator for the girls’ camp. Awards will be given out each Friday following the annual All-Star clash with Team Canada in two age groups. Awards will be in every age group and will include honors for best shooter, defense, passer and hustle. Campers of the Day will also be given out for all ages each day.
The camp will concentrate on having fun, shooting and other important fundamentals. Games will be played each day. Thus far, 459 campers signed up and none will be turned away.
For more information or to sign up visit https://bit.ly/2023ADKCBBCamp or contact Tom Lacey at 518-569-8200.
TGIF Bowling League results
PLATTSBURGH — The following are the scores and results from the TGIF Bowling League on Friday, March 31:
HS- Wayne LaBarge 191/225/193/609, Audrey Peryea 149/213/162/524.
HG- LJ Vincent/Bob Davies 235, Audrey Peryea 213.
OHS- Larry Cragle 201/191/216/608, Claude Lashway 234/141/152/600, Dennis Seymour 177/225/190/592, Joe Phaneuf 175/191/226/592, Bob Davies 235/176/181/592, Len Wood 214/163/190/571, LJ Vincent 235/165/177/577, Don Myers 193/160/215/568, Gary Long 209/169/192/565, Bill Dutton 161/209/189/557, Carl Lashway 192/180/171/543, Marie Desrochers 162/166/174/502, Barbara Cotter 137/181/182/500, Alex Bechard 189, Bill Groshans 202, Himer Busheey 189, Mark Misner 194, Tom Weightman 190, Dave Gregory 182, Jim Brunet 200, Diane Kinne 190, Jim Russell 189, Claude Dessurealt 194/181.
