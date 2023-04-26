CCFOA Golf Tournament to return this June
PLATTSBURGH — The CCFOA (area football officials) golf tournament is back, with this year’s tournament being held at Bluff Point Golf & Country Club, with tee times starting at 10 a.m., on Sunday, June 4.
The cost is $200 per team and it includes golf, cart and prizes. Pizza and wings will be available for an additional $10 per person. Proceeds will fund the CCFOA Scholarship.
For more information, or to enter, call Tom Daly at 518-570-9477, or send payment to Tom Daly at 4965 S. Catherine St. Plattsburgh, NY 12901. Make all checks out to CCFOA.
City of Plattsburgh and North Country Health and Wellness partner for a day of running and celebrating
PLATTSBURGH — There will once again be a half marathon hitting the streets of Plattsburgh, on May 28. Starting at 9 a.m. at the Plattsburgh City Beach, the event will feature a half marathon, 10k, 5k, and relay as well as a an after party from 11-2 on the beach lawn.
The event will benefit North Country Health and Wellness who supports low-income North Country families in getting active and healthy. The after party will feature live music by the Taylor Lavalley Band, food from Bunz on the run and Dogfather, alcohol trailer from Rustic Pines and raffles with a value of over $3000. The after party is open to athletes, volunteers, spectators and the general public; there is no fee to enter.
For more race information or to register, visit LakeCityRunningFestival.com.
