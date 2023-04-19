PSU Baseball home game versus St. Lawrence moved to today
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State baseball game originally scheduled for Tuesday, April 18 at 3 p.m. has been moved to today, at 3 p.m., due to inclement weather.
The Cards are coming off a State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) series sweep over New Paltz and will look to keep themselves in contention for the conference playoffs with a trip to Oswego State this week.
Dannemora Fun Golf League seeking members
PLATTSBURGH — The Dannemora Fun Golf League announced Tuesday that they are seeking new members ofor its 2023 season. The league will begin on Thursday, May 11, at 1 p.m. at the Bluff Point Golf Course and is open to anyone interested.
To join, contact Bill Liberty at 518-569-5009 or at bdkm17@aol.com, as soon as possible.
