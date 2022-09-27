Olympian leads swim camp in Potsdam
The Fitter and Faster swim camp company will be producing a two-day swim camp in Potsdam, NY on Oct. 8 and 9. The camp will be led by two-time Olympian, Joao de Lucca of Brazil.
The camp will take place at the Maxcy Hall Pool, on the SUNY Potsdam campus and there will be two sessions each day, both designed for swimmers 11 and over. The curriculum of each session will vary.
Visit the camp detail page for more information and to sign up at, https://fitterandfaster.com/swim-clinics/2022-fall-swim-camp-potsdam-ny/
Rod and gun club to host Sportsman’s show
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club will be hosting a Sportsman’s Show on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost of admission is $3 for adults and $1 for Children and students, age 12 and up. Children under age 12 are admitted for free with a paying adult.
The show will feature raffles, vendors and displays for shooting sports, hunting and outdoor hobbies. Go to www.PlattsburghRodandGun.com or call 518-593-9074 for more information.
Rooster Comb Mountain next for Algonquin chapter
The Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club invites the public to climb Rooster Comb Mountain, in Keene, with them, on Oct. 2.
With a height of 2592 feet and a round trip of 4.2 miles that will take about three hours to complete, this hike is considered moderate. The chapter recommends lunch, snack and water for the journey.
For more information, contact trip Leader Kimberly Smith by Oct. 1, at 518-645-0447.
Friday’s TGIF Bowling scores
These are the scores for the TGIF bowling league, from Friday, Sept. 23:
HS Gary Long 162/173/241/576
Noreen Barcomb 172/156/160/488
HG Gary Long 341 Audrey Peryea 206
OHS Larry Cragle 224/160/188/572 LJ Vincent 192 Dennis Seymour 193
Joe Phaneuf 184 Carl Lashway 194 Claude Lashway 182/184
Ed Gebo 204 Tom Weightman 184 Dave Gregory 201 Len Wood 197 Bill Dutton 191
Homer Bushey 193
