NYSPHSAA announces new Partnership
LATHAM — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) and Eccker Sports have announced a multi-year agreement to provide educational services for Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) to member schools throughout the state of New York.
The NYSPHSAA and Eccker Sports will work together to help New York’s student-athletes, parents, coaches, and administrators thrive on their NIL journey.
“We are excited to have the opportunity to partner with Eccker Sports to provide education and information related to name, image and likeness,” said Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA Executive Director. “NIL opportunities for student-athletes at the high school level are certainly gaining momentum, and we want to ensure our member schools, students, and families have an effective and reliable resource they can rely upon for the most up-to-date NIL information.”
“We’re honored to partner with NYSPHSAA to provide our NIL Playbook, which provides NIL education, guidance and support to the association and all of their stakeholders in New York State,” Eccker Sports CEO and co-Founder Randy Eccker said. “Dr. Zayas has been a leader in pioneering NIL for the high school market and his constituents are starting to receive the benefits of his leadership.”
Each school can register at EcckerSports.com for an annual license that provides access to all of its administrators and coaches from every sport. The comprehensive service starts with a video curriculum of six module courses online that will educate users on the history of NIL, key terms and concepts, and best practices.
Additionally, the Eccker Sports resource hub has the most detailed library of NIL information for the high school market, including articles, state laws, abstracts, summaries, bylaws, interpretations, as well as college and university policies and procedures. Coach Assist offers high school coaches NIL presentation templates, one pagers and other tools to help them educate their communities. Finally, the company is building a network of legal, financial and tax experts to help families build and execute an effective NIL plan.
Eccker Sports will have a presence at NYSPHSAA State Championship events and on NYSPHSAA’s social media platforms. To learn more about Eccker Sports, visit EcckerSports.com.
FISU games to feature new ‘green’ torch
The ceremonial flame and first-of-its-kind torch for the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games will travel from Turin, Italy to the United States for its official unveiling in New York City. The FISU Flame is being carried for the first time ever in a sustainable torch, with no actual combustion or flame present. The unique design instead incorporates the illusion of ice and water through the theatrics of LED lights to produce a brightly illuminated FISU Flame in a carbon-free presentation.
In addition to publicly unveiling the uniquely designed carbon-free torch, the September 22 event will introduce the Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games’ “Save Winter” campaign to the world, presented by clean energy sponsor Hydro-Québec.
The event, which will be located at Pier 45 at Hudson River Park, West Street & West 10 Street Hudson River Greenway, New York, NY, will also have a variety of fun events for attendees. Curling and hockey opportunities for the media, with official games’ mascot Adirondack Mac, a VIP reception and of course the ceremonial relay.
TGIF Bowling results
Bowling results from Friday’s TGIF bowling league:
HS Gary Long 225/236/203/664; Gail Taylor 164/159/155/478.
HG Gary Long 236; Dawn Chaapple 474.
OHS Claude Lashway 174/227/194/595; Joe Phaneuf 223/157/193/573.
Larry Cragale 193/198/174/565.
Bill Dutton 225; Alex Bechard 192; LJ Vincent 193; Dennis Seymnour 201.
Bob Carpenter 180.
