PSU marksman team sinks SUNY Maritime
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State marksmanship club/team faced off against SUNY Maritime in a pair of rifle matches this past weekend.
On Saturday they shot at the Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club and on Sunday at the Hudson Falls Fish and Game Club. PSU came out on top on both days in smallbore, by a score of 1880-1617 and then 1768 to 1752.
The team was led on both days by junior Nick Alkobi, who fired a 502 and 479. The Cardinals came up short both days in Air Rifle but were led by senior Heather Keane, who fired a 543 and a 542.
SUNY Plattsburgh is now 3-0 in smallbore on the season. They next compete against Canisius College before then traveling to MIT in early November to compete against MIT, Coast Guard, Schreiner and John Jay College.
TGIF bowling league results
PLATTSBURGH — Here are scores and results for the TGIF bowling league from both Oct. 14 and 21:
10/14
HS Dennis Seymour 203/172/220/595 Marie Desrochers 176/190/165/531
HG Homer Bushey 234 Dawn Chapple 227
OHS Joe Phaneuf 203/209/138/560 Bob Carpenter 191/173/191/555
Gary Long 167/195/190/552 Bill Dutton 182/152.216.550
Dave Gregory158/188.196/542 Dawn Chapple 157.153/227.517
Larry Cragle 202 Len ood 182/196 Carl Lashway s193 Wayne LaBarge 185
Claude Lashway 210 Alewx Bechard 212 Jim Russelll 181 Barbara Cotter 187’
10/21
HS Dawn Chapple 196/266/187.649 Gary Long 184/17/226/573
HG Dawn Chapple 266 Carl Lashway 228
OHS Larry Cragle 202.159.216.577 Claude Lashway 203/184/189.576
LJ Vincent 171/208/170/ 550 Carl Lashway 228/160/160/548
Dennis Seymour171.202/170/.542 Bob Desssurelt 188.165/189542
Audrey Peryea 179/152/181/513
Joe Phaneuf 195 Bill Groshans 180 Dave Gregory 188/195 Wayne LaBarge 188
Bill Dutton 181 Homer Bushey 192
