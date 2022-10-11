Watertown repeats as EFL Champs
The Watertown Red & Black players and coaching staff wrapped up their season last Saturday, Oct. 1 at Alex Duffy Fairgrounds. It was a chance for everyone, especially head coach George Ashcraft, to savor a second straight league championship.
The Red & Black went back-to-back with Empire Football League championships this year with an undefeated season. The championship trophy will end up in Billy Caprara’s office before returning to the Red & Black. The Caprara family, as team sponsor, are a big part of the organization’s success.
As a result of his outstanding performance at Quarterback, Watertown’s Jason Williams was named game MVP.
The Empire Football League has live streamed games worldwide the last several years to further promote the league and players. “This year we continued with implementation of the EFL Game of the Week by live streaming games every weekend” stated EFL Commissioner Dave Burch. “This EFL Championship turned in some pretty impressive stats for viewers worldwide”.
Peru football player shines off-field
Some things are bigger than football. As everyone knows, the boys and even girls that draw huge crowds on both Friday nights and Saturday afternoons, do lead inspiring lives off the field. Sometimes, however, their personal and athletic lives cross paths.
Jakob Hailey, a junior running back/linebacker for the Peru Nighthawks was put in that position last week when he noticed a younger player on the modified team was being bullied by a teammate.
The younger player had his football cleats and gloves destroyed by the bully, but Hailey stepped up when no one else would. In a true example of care, Hailey bought the modified player a new pair of both gloves and cleats.
It can be stories like this that teach both athletes and fans everywhere, that sometimes it’s not always about being the best player on the field, but being the best person one can be off the field.
TGIF Bowling scores
Here are the scores from the TGIF senior bowling league, on Oct. 7:
HS Gary Long 206/178/224/608 Dawn Chapple 187/193/199/579
HG Joe Phaneuf 236 Audrey Peryea 202
OHS Joe Phaneuf 167/236/179/582 Larry Cragle 190/183/202/575
Audrey Peryea 182/182/202.566 Dave Gregory 175.179.212/566
Carl Lashway 199/63/179/541
Claude Lashway 191 Dave Pellerin 191 Len Wood 195 Homer Bushey 197
Ed Gebo 194 LJ Vincent 184
