Hobie’s annual Ohio St. vs. Michigan gathering set for Saturday
PLATTSBURGH — Hobie’s Sports Den will be hosting their annual gathering for the Ohio St. vs. Michigan football game, this Saturday at noon. The event is open to all alumni, fans and friends.
For more information, call Bruce Gray at 518-562-1462, or Chuck Paepke at 518-593-7319.
Parks and Rec. calling all participants for Holiday Lights Showcase
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation Department is calling for any participants in this winter Holiday Lights Showcase.
Any community members that would like their lights and decorations featured in the showcase, the street address should be emailed to rec@townofplattsburgh.org. The department will be creating a map of all the light locations submitted.
For more information or with questions, reach out to the Town of Plattsburgh Recreation Program Coordinator Jordanne Manney, at 518-562-6860.
Algonquin Chapter to hike Owens, Copperas and Winch ponds this weekend
WILMINGTON, Vt. — The Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club is inviting the public to join them for their hike of Owens, Copperas and Winch ponds in Wilmington, Vt., on Sunday, Nov. 27.
The hike is about a 3.5 mile loop estimated to take two to three hours, round trip, and the elevation gained is around 383 feet. The chapter has classified this hike as easy, but still recommends hikers bring snacks and water.
For more information or to register, call trip leader Kimberly Smith by Friday, Nov. 25, at (518)-645-0447.
NASCAR great headlines USA Bobsled & Skeleton HOF class
LAKE PLACID — USA Bobsled and Skeleton will induct five new members to its Hall of Fame on December 17 in Lake Placid. The ceremony, to be held at Mt. Van Hoevenberg at the conclusion of the day’s World Cup bobsled races, will highlight four athletes along with NASCAR legend Geoff Bodine.
A winner of the 1986 Daytona 500, Bodine got involved in bobsledding after viewing the 1992 Winter Games where the United States competed with sleds purchased from European teams.
“That didn’t sit well with me,” said Bodine. “With our technological know-how in this country, why couldn’t we develop our own sleds? If we’re getting equipment from our competitors, you know they can’t be very good or why would they sell them to us?”
Bodine came to Lake Placid after those Albertville Games. He met the athletes, experienced the sport first-hand at Mount Van Hoevenberg on the 1980 Olympic track, and then began the process of creating American-made bobsleds solely for the U.S. men’s and women’s teams.
Bodine partnered with Bob Cuneo of Chassis Dynamics and the late Phil Kurze, President of Whelen Engineering, two Connecticut companies involved in auto racing. Together, they became the Bo-Dyn Bobsled Project, an American-made mission to bring international bobsled glory to the red, white and blue.
The other inductees are Tristan Gale Geisler, Vonetta Flowers, Randy Jones and Jimmy ‘Nitro’ Morgan.
