Peru Lions Club to host 45th annual Turkey Trot
PERU — The Peru New York Lions Club will be hosting this year’s 45th annual John P. Adams Memorial Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day. This will be a live, as well as, a virtual event. Pre-registration
To find more information on the 5K and 10K runs, visitadirondackcoastevents.com. Click on Upcoming races, then Peru Lion Turkey Trot. Follow the prompts for pre-registration and information
For additional information, contact either club members Tom Brown fricfrom54@gmail.com or Ed Eisele (bigolddivot@yahoo.com).
Adventurer program to walk Macomb State ParkPLATTSBURGH — The town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department fall adventurer program will be walking Macomb State Park, located at 201 Campsite Road, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 11 a.m.
The group is also set to walk the Cadyville State Forest on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 11 a.m. as well. Members of the program must be 18 years of age or older to attend.
For more information or to sign up, call the town of Plattsbrgh Recreation Program Coordinator Jordanne Manney, at 518-562-6860.
Thursday’s Malone Adult Basketball league recapPLATTSBURGH — Here are the scores and stats from Thursday’s slate of Malone Adult Basketball league games:
Maranatha 65, St. John Bosco 50
Maranatha- Oby Leclair, 17 pts, 3 reb, 1 stl, 1 blk. Darek LeBare, 14 pts, 3 reb, 3 stl, 1 ast. Victor Ortiz, 11 pts, 4 reb, 4 ast, 4 stl. Walter Szandyba, 7 pts, 4 reb, 3 stl, 3 blk. Phillip LaVare, 4 pts, 4 reb. Jeremy Leclair, 4 pts, 2 reb, 1 stl, 1 blk. Jayme Dennis, 3 pts, 4 reb, 1 ast. Josh Dennis, 3 pts. Israel Ryman, 2 pts, 2 reb, 2 stl, 4 ast. Kurt Leroux, 3 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl.
St. John Bosco- Mike Larocque, 14 pts, 4 reb, 3 ast, 2 stl. Bradley Mersenger, 11 pts, 5 reb, 2 stl. Terrell Davis, 9 pts, 4 stl, 3 reb, 2 ast. Drew Bombard, 8 pts, 6 reb, 4 stl, 4 blk, 3 ast. Lyndon Webb, 6 pts, 4 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk. Mike Duchaine, 2 pts, 10 reb, 1 ast. Darrian LaFlesh, 5 reb, 1 stl. Lucas Bowen, 1 reb.
TNT Construction 77, White’s Sugar Shack 69
TNT- Cole Fountain, 25 pts, 6 reb, 2 stl, 1 ast. Hunter Ansari, 22 pts, 13 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl, 1 blk. Payton Poirier, 11 pts, 8 ast, 1 reb, 1 stl. Dante Viskovich, 9 pts, 5 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl. Aiden Decillis, 8 pts, 5 reb, 5 ast, 1 blk. Brody Fountain, 2 pts, 5 reb. Kobe Noon, 4 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl. Tyler Tambini, 2 reb, 1 ast.
White’s Sugar Shack- Spencer Reuss, 29 pts, 14 reb, 4 ast, 3 stl, 3 blk. Alex White, 15 pts, 4 reb, 1 ast. Zachery White, 8 pts, 2 reb, 2 stl, 1 ast. Colby Cox, 7 pts, 7 reb, 2 stl, 1 ast, 1 blk. Louis Goodrow, 5 pts, 6 reb, 3 ast, 2 blk, 1 stl. Derek Prevost, 5 pts, 3 reb, 3 ast, 2 stl.
Big Joe’s Tax Svc 77, Mitchell’s 68
Big Joe’s Tax Svc- Tyrese Smith, 32 pts, 3 reb, 3 ast, 1 stl. Mark Woods, 12 pts, 8 reb, 2 blk, 1 ast, 1 stl. Stephen Peryea, 11 pts, 3 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk. Kris Chase, 7 pts, 9 reb, 5 ast, 2 stl, 1 blk. Cody Peryea, 7 pts, 6 reb, 1 ast. Foster Ebersole, 6 pts, 3 reb, 2 stl, 2 blk. Jaylin Allen, 2 pts, 2 ast, 5 reb, 1 stl, 1 blk. Alex Medina, 6 ast, 3 stl, 2 reb.
Mitchell’s- Mike Boyea, 26 pts, 6 ast, 4 reb. Alex Johnson, 15 pts, 3 reb, 2 ast, 2 blk. Jordan Cosgrove, 12 pts, 3 ast, 1 reb. Andrew Stone, 10 pts, 10 reb, 3 ast. Steve Brown, 3 pts, 7 reb, 4 ast, 2 blk, 1 stl. Jamie Davidson, 2 pts, 8 reb, 5 ast, 4 stl. Jordan Boyea, 2 reb.
