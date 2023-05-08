Willix, Cayea take DIRTcar wins at Airborne opener
PLATTSBURGH — Lance Willix picked up the checkered flag in the Be Cool Heating & Air Conditioning DIRTcar 358-Modified feature event at Airborne Speedway on Saturday.
Willix was dominant, leading all 30 laps and setting the fastest lap time of the race. In the closing laps, Willix drove up on lapped traffic, which closed Chris Raabe to within a couple car lengths. Raabe made a bid to the outside, but couldn’t make it stick.
Willix drove onto the win while Raabe was challenged late by David Hebert. Raabe hung on for second, while Hebert settled for third. Carey Terrance and Todd Stone completed the top five.
Chris Cayea aced two restarts alongside Jamy Begor to drive to victory in the J & S Steel Sportsman feature. Cayea was dialed in on the outside groove and cruised to a comfortable margin of victory.
Gabriel Cyr worked his way up to the second position after working under Begor late in the race. Begor finished in third, while Joey Scarborough and Nick Heywood completed the top five.
The Hartson Total Opening Renegade division found a veteran racer scoring the opening night win. Shawn Duquette carefully executed the extreme inside line around the race track to complete his winning pass and drive to victory.
Josh Terry, running the number 65 in memory of his late uncle, Mike Terry, finished in second, while Jason Bogett made a late pass for third. Tylor Terry and Zack Daniels completed the top five.
In his first appearance at Airborne, Mike Arnold picked up the win in the Northern Blacktopping Limited Sportsman division. Dale Gonyo Sr. and Rick Frenyea completed the podium.
Matt Lavalley picked up the victory in the Taylor Rental Street Stock division. Josh Laporte Jr., Ryan Senecal, Josh Laporte Sr. and Bill Doner finished in positions two through five.
Racing action resumes next weekend at Airborne Speedway and for more information and to stay up-to-date on the latest news, visit airborne-speedway.com or Facebook at Airborne Speedway.
Thursday Ladies Golf League to tee off preseason this week
PERU — The Thursday Ladies Golf League is welcoming new members to it’s Thursday morning golf league, which begins this Thursday. The league is nine holes, individual play and with handicap to be established with first three rounds.
There are two preseason dates scheduled for Thursday, May 11, and Thursday, May 18. However, league play begins Thursday, May 25, at 9 a.m. at the Adirondack Golf Course, in Peru. The league plays every Thursday from May 25 to August 31.
Golfers of all abilities are encouraged to join, as there will be an effort to pair golfers of different handicap levels to encourage improvement and a fun experience.
For more information, contact Kate McGaulley, at 518-727-1349, or Martha Pedulla, at pedu9753@gmail.com or 518-534-0620.
Wedding party golfer records season’s first hole-in-one at Whiteface Club
LAKE PLACID — It only took a few days after opening the Whiteface Club golf season for the first hole in one of 2023 to occur.
John Enright, of Warren, R.I., stepped onto the tee of the 174-yard third hole. On a beautiful Saturday morning, Enright, played as a member of a large visiting wedding party. Facing a difficult front hole location, his 7-iron nevertheless found the bottom of the cup.
The ensuing celebration no doubt was added to the post wedding ceremony congratulations and reception that evening on the Whiteface Club property.
The course officially opened for the season Friday morning and just 24 hours later, Enright made the first ace.
Spring Adventurers to explore Bloomingdale Bog
FRANKLIN COUNTY — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department’s Spring Adventurers will meet at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, May 16, to walk the Bloomingdale Bog.
For more information or to sign up, contact Recreation Program Coordinator Jordanne Manney, at (518)562-6860.
