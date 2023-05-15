Parks and Recreation Department announces next slate of upcoming events
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation Department announced its next slate of upcoming events on Monday morning that will be open to the public.
The first of which will be on Monday, May 22, when the department’s pickleball clinics will begin at the West Plattsburgh courts. There will be eight other clinics throughout the summer; equipment can be provided upon request. To view the dates for the clinics, visit www.townofplattsburghrecreation.com.
The next will be on Tuesday, May 23, when the department’s Spring Adventurer program will meet at 1 p.m. to walk at the Treadwell Mills Connector Trail.
The third event on the department’s upcoming schedule will be the start of the town’s walking basketball league, on Wednesday, June 7, for ages 50 and older at the Treadwell Mills court, located at 1403 Military Turnpike, in Plattsburgh.
To receive more information or to register for any of these events, call Recreation Program Coordinator Jordanne Manney, at 519-562-6860.
Inline skating and bicycling schedule at Olympic Speed Skating Oval announced
LAKE PLACID — Beginning May 27-28, the James C. Sheffield Speed Skating Oval will be open for inline skating and biking, followed by Fridays and Saturdays in June (excluding June 9-10), and then nightly from June 30 through Sept. 2. The hours of operation will be from 7 to 9 p.m., and rental services for skates and pads will be available on site. The program will also feature themed nights and music events on select evenings.
For more information, go to www.lakeplacidolympiccenter.com or www.lakeplacidlegacysites.com.
The following below is the complete schedule and pricing:
Summer Schedule at the Oval (all times 7 to 9 p.m.):
May 27-28; June 2-3; June 16-17; June 24 (Olympic Day); June 30-Sept. 2 (closed for Ironman July 15-26).
Themed Nights: Community Night (June 2); Canada Day (July 1); Red White and Blue (July 4).
Pricing
Inline Skating Session: $7 per person
Inline Skating Session with Rental Package: $15 per person
Inline Skating Season Pass: $50 per person
School Individual Season Pass: $5 per person (school pays for kids’ pass)
School Family Season Pass: $50 (school has four passes that families are allowed to use)
Bike Lane Access: $5 (free with season pass)
Plattsburgh Little League Majors results
PLATTSBURGH — The following are the scores and stats from Saturday’s Plattsburgh Little League Majors game between City Police and McSweeney’s:
City Police 10, McSweeney’s 0
WP- Easton O’Connell.
LP- Hugh Devine.
City Police- O’Connell single, RBI, 2 runs. Joey Lomanto, single, RBI 3 runs. Rowen Rabideau, single, RBI. Gavin McCann, 2 RBI, run. Brayden St. John, 2 RBI. Brady Loughan, double, RBI, run. Nicholas Gushlaw, 2 outfield assists. O’Connell 9 K’s.
McSweeneys- Blake Lautenschuetz, double. Adam Suriel, single. Sullivan Devine, single.
Eian Brennan, double. Devine 3 K’s.
Scarborough, Thwaits, Arnold and Fountain Win Features at Airborne, Saturday
PLATTSBURGH — Joey Scarborough drove to victory from ninth on the starting grid in a green to checkers 25-lap feature event for the J & S Steel Sportsman at Airborne Speedway, Saturday.
Michael Wright led the field throughout the race until lap-23, when Scarborough pulled to the outside and used a lap car to his advantage to help him complete the winning pass. Wright hung on for second and Craig Wholey completed the podium.
Jamy Begor charged from position 12 on the starting grid to finish fourth, while Beau Reeves rounded out the top five.
Billy Thwaits picked up his first win of the season in the Hartson Total Opening Renegade division. Thwaits was able to hold off late restart challenges from Tylor Terry to secure the win. Terry (Tylor) held on for the second spot over his brother Josh Terry, who finished third. Shawn Duquette and Richie Turner completed the top five.
Jake Fountain made an early race pass of Rick Doner to take the lead for good in a green to checkered feature for the Taylor Rental Street Stock division. Doner (Rick) held on for second and Josh Laporte Jr. finished third after charging from position 13 on the starting grid. Josh Blake and Jordan Terry finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
Mike Arnold picked up his second win of the season in the Northern Blacktopping Limited Sportsman division. Rick Frenyea and Parker Dermody completed the podium.
Racing action resumes at Airbrorne Speedway on Saturday, May 20. For more information visit airborne-speedway.com or on Facebook at Airborne Speedway.
Lake Placid Soccer Centre celebrates 47th summer of youth soccer camps
LAKE PLACID — To celebrate its 47th summer of youth soccer camps, the Lake Placid Soccer Centre will hold an overnight youth soccer camp, from July 23-29, at St. Lawrence University.
“Being a LPSC camper means a brilliant week-long experience of great exercise, meeting new friends, learning and improving new soccer skills, constant games — possibly the best week of soccer of your life. Nothing better,” said Camp Co-Founder and Director Mike McGlynn.
The main LPSC overnight camp session at SLU is unmatched in the Eastern U.S. or
Canada, with 14 grass fields, Campus security 24/7, college dorm rooms and certified athletic training support staff. LPSC also organizes two, day camps in July and August in Lake Placid.
“Our proven camp program enables a great week of sleep away camp as we are fortunate to have a knowledgeable and experienced staff, “ McGlynn added. “One element of our success is our family style environment and atmosphere with social off-field camp activities that balance the busy on field camper soccer drills and games schedule. Over 70,000 campers have attended our summer camps since our first year in 1977.”
Now in the 47th year LPSC camps focus on a unique and exclusive individual soccer skills improvement program, The Coerver Coaching Method integral to the camp, which is the world’s number one individual soccer skill development program. LPSC camps have several options: Advanced Goalkeeping Training, an 8-day advanced field player session, entire Team Training for Club and School teams, local day campers and a 1/2 day (ages 5-8) program.
For a full overview of the entire LPSC summer 2023 program, visit www. lakeplacidsoccer and log-in to sign-up online.
