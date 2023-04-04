NYSPHSAA Announces Winter 2023 scholar-athlete teams and individuals
LATHAM — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association Inc. (NYSPHSAA) announces its Winter 2023 scholar-athlete teams and number of individuals. This is the 31st year the NYSPHSAA has conducted the Scholar-Athlete program, which is sponsored by Pupil Benefits Plan, Inc.
For Winter 2023, NYSPHSAA recognized 3,010 Scholar-Athlete teams and 34,565 individuals. A total of 595 schools across the state participated in the Scholar-Athlete program which honors schools each of the seasons there is interscholastic competition. Approximately 75% of the NYSPHSAA membership participated in the Winter Scholar-Athlete program.
“The student-athletes continue to amaze with the great work they do in the classroom each and every day, said Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA Executive Director. “The Scholar-Athlete program shows how hard our student-athletes work on their studies, while also balancing the time they put into their athletic activities. These young men and women are remarkable and deserve to be highlighted.”
The full list of Scholar-Athlete teams for the Winter 2023 season can be found and
the full list of the number of Scholar-Athlete individuals per team for the Winter 2023 season can be found at www.nysphsaa.org.
Increased car counts, exciting schedule on tap for Airborne in upcoming 2023 season
PLATTSBURGH — The upcoming 2023 racing season will feature an action packed schedule and increased car counts at Airborne Speedway.
The premier event on the schedule for the upcoming season will be the return of the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds on Wednesday, June 14. The nine-time SDS Champion, Matt Sheppard will highlight the star studded field in the 75-lap feature event presented by Adirondack Auto.
Another event on the calendar will be the Big Block/Small Block Modified Shootout on Saturday, Aug. 5. Airborne will be working closely with Lebanon Valley Speedway to get some of their weekly competitors to attend the event while they have a weekend off.
The Be Cool Heating and Air Conditioning DIRTcar 358-Modified division will return in a part-time fashion and will compete for a track championship. Several drivers and teams have reached out to speedway management about the return of the division and the familiar Airborne 358-Modified locals will be competing along with a mix of outsiders from north of the border.
The Fourth of July celebration returns this season and will take place on Saturday, July 1. An exciting fireworks display will highlight an evening filled with action packed short track racing.
The Hartson Total Opening Renegade division has seen the largest increase in car count based on the drivers who have contacted the speedway to announce their commitment for this season. Over 20 cars are expected on a weekly basis which will add to the strength and parody in the division.
The J & S Steel Sportsman division will return and be just as strong as it was a season ago. The season opens with a 40-lap, $1,500 to win DIRTcar Sportsman Series event which will feature the Airborne weekly competitions against some of the top Sportsman drivers in the northeast.
The Taylor Rental Street Stocks increased their weekly car count to 20 by the end of last season and expect that number to be higher this year. Additionally, the Northern Blacktopping Limited Sportsman division will return for rookie and novice Sportsman competitors.
The season opener is scheduled for Saturday, April 29 presented by Liquor & Wine Warehouse. For more information or to view the full schedule, visit airborne-speedway.com.
