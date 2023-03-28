12U Lake Champlain Brewers take two of three in Triple Play Tournament at Hudson Valley Sportsdome
TROY — The 12U Lake Champlain Brewers kicked off their 2023 season by competing in the 12U Triple Play Tournament held at the Hudson Valley Sportsdome this past weekend.
The Brewers started off slowly, losing 6-1 to the Colonie Raiders. They received a strong pitching performance from Keegan Theriault who had 12 strikeouts.
The Brewers won their second game 6-4 in a closely contested match against the New England Jaguars. Connor Lafty delivered a huge, two-out, two-RBI triple in the top of the sixth inning to help give the Brewers the win. Jake Poirior turned in another strong pitching performance with 16 strikeouts, while Matt Owen and Keegan Theriault added RBIs.
The Brewers won their third game, 8-0, over the Syosset Braves behind a strong pitching performance from Luc Secore. Secore stuck out nine while taking the win. Theriault had a double with an RBI while Owen, Lafty, Troy Zuhlsdorf and Evan Babbie all added RBIs.
The Brewers will next compete at the Salt City Slugfest in Syracuse, on Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23.
Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club to Snowshoe Mt. Joe
LAKE PLACID — The Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club invites the public with them on a snowshoe up Mt. Joe on Sunday, April 2. At a height of 2876 feet and distance of 2.6 miles (2-3 hours) round trip, this hike is considered easy.
Micro spikes and snowshoes for the trip can be rented a the ADK Loj. For more information or to register, contact trip leader Kimberly Smith, at 518-645-0447, by Friday, March 31.
Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation Department to begin Spring Adventurer Program
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department will begin their Spring Adventurer program for adults and senior citizens on Thursday, March 30, when they will meet at the Terry Gordon Bike Path, at 1 p.m., to walk the paved trail. Each week, the adventurers will meet at a different location to safely walk with a group.
The program is open to participants of all abilities are encouraged to attend, but must be age 18 and older to. All participants must dress appropriately for the weather.
The full list of dates, locations and directions can be found online at www.townofplattsburghrecreation.com. Anyone interested in attending must pre-register by calling Youth Services & Program Director, Erin Pangborn, at 518-562-6860, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
TGIF Bowling League results
PLATTSBURGH — The following are the scores and results from last Friday’s TGIF Bowling League action:
HS- Gary Long 199/213/190/602, Tom Lushia 224/178/200/502, Dawn Chapple 190/1189/211/590.
HG- Dave Gregory 248, Dawn Chapple 211.
OHS- Dave Gregory 248/180/169/597, Ed Gebo 198/170/227/585, Claude Lashway 235/175/169/579, Bob Davies 223/173159/555, Bill Dutton 179/173/192/554, Carl Lashway 193/178/180/551, Homer Bushey 174/156/221/551, Barbara Cotter 163/166/208/537, Nancy Mazurak 161/209/153/523, Gail Taylor 147/182/173/502, Wayne LaBarge 190, Jim Russell 182, Dave Pellerin 180, Dennis Seymour 195, Joe Phaneuf 208/194, Bob Dessurealt 186, Jim Brune 194.
