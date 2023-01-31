Algonquin Chapter of ADK Mountain Club books to snowshoe trips for upcoming weekend
LAKE PLACID — The Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club invites the public to join them on a pair of ski, snowshoe and hiking trips planned for this upcoming weekend, February 4 and 5.
On Saturday, Feb. 4, the group plans to explore the trails around the ADK Cascade Welcome Center, in Lake Placid and on Sunday, Feb. 5, the chapter will snowshoe at the New Land Trust, in Saranac.
Sunday’s snowshoe will follow a three-mile loop and the chapter considers the trail to be a great and easy experience for beginners.
For more information about Saturday’s hike or to register, call trip leader Anne Bailey by Thursday, Feb. 2, at 518-563-5794. For more information about Sunday’s hike or to register, call trip leader Kimberly Smith by Friday, Feb. 3, at 518-645-0447.
Tickets for all sectional events now available at GoFan
PLATTSBURGH — NYSPHSAA’s ticketing website is now up and running. Tickets for all sectional events at which there will be an admission fee can now be found at gofan.co/nysphsaa7 under each sports unique link.
60th Anniversary Hovey Memorial Ski Race set for mid-February
WILMINGTON — The annual Hovey Memorial Ski Race will take place on Sunday, Feb. 12, at Whiteface Mountain. Hosted by the New York Ski Educational Foundation (NYSEF), 2023 marks the 60th anniversary of this legendary event named for Lake Placid resident Wiliam A. Hovey.
The inaugural William A. Hovey Ski Race was organized by the Lake Placid Ski Club and Sno Birds and held at Mount Whitney in 1963 in Hovey’s honor after he passed away. Tracey Hovey, William’s daughter, continues to honor her father’s legacy by handing out awards to the winners yearly. When her daughter Haley Hovey Johnson won in 1996, it was an incredibly proud moment for Tracey.
“I don’t know of any other races that actually have this kind of history,” said Tracey Hovey. “For some reason, it had a lot of momentum from the beginning and it means the world to all of us Hovey’s!”
Tracey adds that all of her kids share the same middle name, Hovey.
“I’ve always had a strong feeling about my name, it was my only real connection to my dad…so I always wanted to keep it and ensure that it won’t be forgotten,” she said.
Open to U12 and U14 ski racers, “the Hovey” as it is known, gathers young racers from across the Northeast to compete and the desire to win is a defining moment in any young racer’s career. Known for launching the ski careers of many young athletes, including two-time Olympic medalist Andrew Weibrecht, the race is an exciting rite of passage for young NYSEF racers.
New this year will be the Hovey Family Fun Race on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Bear Den area of Whiteface Mountain. From 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., guests are welcome to compete in a race, which will be followed by a cocktail reception hosted by NYSEF and the Hovey Family at Bear Den Lodge’s Growlers Grill from 3:30 to 6 p.m.
