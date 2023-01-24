Adirondack Paddling Symposium set for mid-June
SARANAC LAKE — Registration is now open for the 2023 Adirondack Paddling Symposium, which runs from June 16-19, in Saranac Lake. Presented by NRS and the Northern Forest Canoe Trail, the Symposium is a comprehensive weekend of paddling instruction for beginners and intermediates, and includes course tracks for kayaks, pack boats, stand-up paddleboards and canoes. This year’s headquarters will be located at the Harrietstown Town Hall in downtown Saranac Lake.
“The Symposium aims to help paddlers build confidence and hone their skills so they can get the most out of their time on the water,” said Danny Mongno, field marketing manager at NRS and Lake Placid-based paddlesports enthusiast. “We offer a fun, safe environment for paddlers to practice their techniques and learn from some world-class instructors.”
The Adirondack Paddling Symposium begins on Friday, June 16, with introductions, meet and greet, gear outfitting, dinner and evening programming. Additional instruction takes place Saturday and Sunday, June 17-18, with optional tours on Monday, June 19.
This year’s Symposium includes a “90-Miler Crash Course,” which will cover paddling skills, course management, training, nutrition and team communication. The goal of the course is to help paddlers understand what they don’t know prior to the race. The course will be taught by 90-Miler veterans Andrew Jillings and Brian McDonnell, who will also host an evening presentation about the Adirondack Canoe Classic.
For more information, including registration, details on lodging, courses, gear rentals and more, visit adirondackpaddlingsymposium.com or contact Danny Mongno at (518) 524-4117 or info@adkpaddlingsymposium.com.
The Adirondack Paddling Symposium takes place during Celebrate Paddling ADK, a month-long festival featuring presentations and discussions at local establishments, river cleanups, and paddling activities on nearby waters. To learn more and for a full schedule of activities, visit celebratepaddlingadk.com.
Lake Champlain Waves to hold second annual swim meet
CLINTONVILLE — The Lake Champlain Waves, a non-for-profit swim team for ages 7-19 in the AuSable Valley and Chazy area, will be hosting its second annual swim meet at AVCS on Saturday, Feb 4. Teams from Potsdam and Ogdensburg have been invited and the event will be run through USA Swimming.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Waves swim team has had limited fundraising events since early 2020 so this event will also be held to USA Swim’s Covid rules and regulations. The team is also hoping to have raffle baskets at the meet to help raise money to support the future of the group.
With any questions or for more information contact Waves board member Jil Silver at 518-570-7130 or via email at jmsilver@charter.net.
