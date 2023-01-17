Holly Visconti shows off accuracy, takes first in this weekend’s rifle match
PLATTSBURGH — Holly Visconti, of Champlain, shot a 284 in a 3-Position rifle match this weekend at the Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club to take first place over Peter Visconti, who fired a 276.
Fifteen competitors fired in this match. In the prone match Paul Deslierres of Montreal took first place, with a 395, with Holly Visconti and Jose Vila, of Montreal, taking second with a 387.
Twenty-three competitors shot in the prone match. The top five position shooters were Holly Visconti, 284, Peter Visconti, 276, Taylor Baroffio, Northfield, Vt., 260, Tim Peters, Burlington, Vt., and Abby Demis, Northfield, Vt., 254.
In prone it was Paul Deslierres, 395, Holly Visconti, 387, Jose Vila, 387, Greg Yateman, Massena, 377, and Sophia Ashford, Northfield, 377.
For more information about the Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club go to http://www.PlattsburghRodandGun.com.
PSU’s Eli Shiller earns second goaltender of the week honor
SYRACUSE — First-year goaltender Eli Shiller of Plattsburgh State has been named the SUNYAC Goaltender of the Week for the period ending Jan. 15, 2023, as announced Monday by the conference office. This marks Shiller’s second SUNYAC Goaltender of the Week honor, having also earned the distinction on Nov. 28.
Shiller earned his third shutout of the season on Saturday, backstopping the Cardinals to a 2-0 victory over Williams College. He turned aside all 26 shots on goal that he faced. For the season, he leads the SUNYAC in save percentage (.949) and goals-against average (1.28).
Plattsburgh State (11-4-2, 5-2-1 SUNYAC) next hosts No. 6 Oswego State on Friday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m. on Stress Ball Night.
