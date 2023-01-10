Cougars’ rifle team wins second annual New York State high school tournament
PLATTSBURGH — The Northeastern Clinton rifle team fired a 1083 to outshoot Beekmantown, 1058, on Saturday to win the second annual Northeastern New York State High School Rifle Tournament.
Massena fired a 1030 to take third place by just two points over last year’s tournament champion, Willsboro, who fired a 1028. NCCS was led by Holly Visconti, who shot a 289, to take first place among the 32 students participating. Lexi Nolette of Willsboro was second, with a 280, followed by her teammate Hunter Whalen, who fired a 278.
Beekmantown, who shot a school record, was led by Kylie Bishop, who posted a Beekmantown school personal record of 276. Massena was led by AJ Murray, who shot a 275. Alex Cone from NCCS fired a 275 to round out the top five shooters.
NCCS currently stands on top of the Adirondack Rifle League with a 10-0 record. The Section 7 teams will face off in February to determine what school will advance to the state finals.
FISU World Games torch celebration to make multiple local pit stops this week
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games Torch Relay Celebration arrives at Keene Central School, Paul Smith’s College and Tupper Lake’s The Wild Center Wednesday, Jan. 11, as part of the 15-stop tour that culminates in the FISU Games’ first carbon-free cauldron lighting in Lake Placid.
On Thursday, Jan. 12, the torch relay celebration will stop in Wilmington, Saranac Lake and its final destination, Lake Placid, concluding its two-month tour. The cauldron lighting will open the 31st FISU World University Games Winter Edition later Thursday.
Upon the torch’s arrival in Lake Placid, plans include stops at two of the New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority venues where many of the competitions will be held. The relay will then conclude with the lighting of the cauldron in the historic Brewster Park.
The torch relay celebration, which is powered by Hydro-Quebec, will be welcomed by students, athletes, local officials and dignitaries, along with Games mascot Adirondack Mac, in special ceremonies at each site.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.