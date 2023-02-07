Recreation Department announces next slate of events
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh’s Recreation Department announced their upcoming slate of events for the coming week on Monday.
On Monday, Feb. 13, the department will be offering a winter hiking opportunity to all members of the public, ages 18 and older. The group will meet at the Cobble Lookout trailhead, in Wilmington, at 12:30 p.m. and depart from there; snowshoes will be provided.
The following day, Tuesday, Feb. 14, the town’s Winter Adventurers program will be cross-country skiing on Jennings Road, in Plattsburgh, at 1 p.m.
On Thursday, Feb. 16, the Winter Adventurers will also be snowshoeing at Point Au Roche, located at 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh, at 1 p.m.
For the town of Plattsburgh youth, ages five to eight, the department will be offering the opportunity to build pinecone bird feeders on Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 5:30-6:30 p.m., at East Morrisonville Recreation Park, in Morrisonville. The event will be limited to 10 participants.
To sign-up, or for more information about any of these upcoming events, visit www.townofplattsburghrecreation.com or call Recreation Program Coordinator Jordanne Manney at 518-562-6860.
Westville Fire Department presents fifth annual 9-pin, no-tap bowling tourney
MALONE — The Westville Fire Department officially announced the times and dates for their fifth annual 9-pin, no-tap bowling tournament at Lucky Strike Lanes, in Malone.
The tournament will open on Friday, March 3, at 7 p.m. and run through that weekend. Day two will be Saturday, March 4, at 1 p.m. and the tournament will conclude on Sunday, March 5, at 1 p.m.
The tournament is open to any team of five that wishes to participate. Teams can consist of all men, all women or any mixed ratio; the entry fee for each team will be $85. Sign-up forms can be picked dup at Lucky Strike Lanes.
Along with the bowling tournament, the event will also feature a Chinese Auction, a 50/50 raffle, lottery raffle and bake sale.
The department would like to also issue a thank you to the sponsors who have helped put the tournament together- The Pine Country Outlet and Pizza Hut.
With any questions, contact Tammy Burdash at 518-521-4019.
Malone Adult Basketball League results
MALONE — The following are the scores and results from the Malone Adult Basketball League on Wednesday, Feb. 1:
Nichols Construction 51, Leahy Men 38
Nichols- Kendall 22 pts, 4 reb, 4 stl, 1 blk. Corpe 15 pts, 1 stl. Clark 7 pts, 1 reb. Gallagher 3 pts, 7 reb, 7 ast, 4 stl. Nichols 2 pts, 2 ast, 3 reb. Gliddie 2 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast. LaBrake 3 reb, 1 ast, 1 blk. French 2 reb, 1 stl. Bashaw 2 reb.
Leahy Men- Gokey 10 pts, 2 reb. Barney 8 pts, 3 reb, 1 stl. Towle 7 pts, 5 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl. Denny 5 pts, 5 reb, 2 stl. B. Rousell 4 pts, 7 reb, 2 stl, 1 ast. Kelly 2 pts, 4 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl. LaBarge 2 pts, 2 reb, 1 stl. K. Rousell 2 reb.
TNT Construction 82, DJ E 73
TNT- Mitchell 32 pts, 13 reb, 2 stl, 1 blk. Ansari 23 pts, 18 reb, 3 ast, 1 stl. Perry 22 pts, 19 reb, 5 ast, 1 stl. Decillis 3 pts, 8 reb, 6 ast, 2 stl. Sosa 2 pts, 2 stl, 8 reb, 5 ast. Tambini 4 reb, 1 stl.
DJ E- Smith 34 pts, 10 reb, 4 stl, 1 ast. Au. Martin 20 pts, 6 reb, 1 stl. Ad. Martin 9 pts, 6 reb, 3 stl. Preve 5 pts, 9 reb, 4 stl, 2 reb. An. Martin 5 pts, 6 reb. Spaulding 3 reb, 3 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk.
Willett’s Construction 69, Bailey Motors 49
Willett’s Construction- Beach 16 pts, 7 reb, 6 ast, 6 stl, 2 blk. A. Gonia 15 pts, 5 reb, 4 ast, 3 stl. LaClair 12 pts, 11 reb, 1 ast, 1 blk. Armstrong 10 pts, 7 reb, 1 stl. S. Gonia 7 pts, 4 reb, 4 ast, 1 stl. Wood 5 pts, 4 reb, 2 stl. Wilcox 4 pts, 5 reb, 2 ast.
Bailey Motors- LaVarnway 19 pts, 5 reb, 2 stl, 2 blk, 1 ast. LaPierre 11 pts, 6 reb, 3 ast, 3 stl. Waite 9 pts, 15 reb, 3 ast, 2 stl. Bellows 7 pts, 6 ast, 6 stl, 4 reb. Monette 3 pts, 3 reb, 2 ast.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.