Kevin Daugherty to be inducted into Upstate New York Basketball HOF
TROY — Kevin Daugherty will be inducted into the Upstate New York State Basketball Hall of Fame on Sunday, April 23. The Induction will take place at the Hilton Hotel, on Hoosick Street in Troy.
The Reception begins at 4 p.m. and dinner will be served at 4:45 p.m. The ceremony will conclude at 8 p.m. Jacket and tie is the recommended dress for gentlemen.
Tickets are $150.00 per person and can be purchased by using venmo, at Rene-LeRoux-1, or by mailing a check to NYS Basketball HOF, at 14 West Terrace Ct., Ballston Lake, NY, 12019.
“We are thrilled to induct Kevin, who has given much to the game and is one of the best known coaches in the North Country.” said Rene LeRoux, Executive Director of the Hall.
Algonquin Chapter prepares to snowshoe up Bear Den Mountain
WILMINGTON — The Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club invites the public to join them on their snowshoe up Bear Den Mountain, in Wilmington, on Sunday, March 5.
At a height of 2650 feet and 3.3 miles round trip, estimated to take three to four hours, the chapter considers this to be a moderate snowshoe. For more information or to register, contact trip leader Kimberly Smith, at 518-645-0447, by Friday, March 3.
Winter Adventurers schedules next slate of upcoming events
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh’s Winter Adventurers program has scheduled their next slew of upcoming events for the Month of March, including both outdoor and indoor activities for people of all ages.
First, on Tuesday, March 7, the group will be cross country skiing at Cadyville Rec Park, at 1 p.m. This event is for adults ages 18 and older and skis can be provided.
On Thursday, March 8, the Adventurers will be snowshoeing Jennings Road, in Plattsburgh, at 1 p.m.; snowshoes can again be provided at request for this event.
The following day, Friday, March 9, the Winter Adventurers will be snowshoeing Cobble Lookout, in Wilmington, at 1 p.m.; snowshoes can be provided at request.
On Monday, March 13, from 5:30-7 p.m. the group will be holding a family game night at May Currier park, in Plattsburgh. Earlier that day, the group will be holding a senior game day at the park as well, from, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Games will be provided for either event, but attendees are welcome to bring a game to share.
To register for any of the events, or for more information, visit www.townofplattsburghrecreation.com, or call Recreation Program Coordinator Jordanne Manney, at 518-562-6860.
Knights of Columbus Northern Conference free throw competition results
CHAMPLAIN — The Knights of Columbus held its Northern Conference free throw championships on Saturday, where the event yielded both champions and runner-ups who will advance to the Upstate regional level of competition that will be held in Syracuse on, Saturday, March 25. The event was hosted by Knights of Columbus District 99, and the champions and runner-ups were Rigby Fries, Isaac Devine. Preston Nelson, Jeffrey McCarthy, Logan Stiles, Madeline Newcomb, Gracie Baxter, Rielyn Nutt, Zoee Cook and Peyton Clay.
TGIF Senior Bowling League results
PLATTSBURGH — The following are the scores and results from Friday’s TGIF Senior Bowling League action:
HS- Dave Gregory 195/269/278/742, Dawn Chapple 172/210/168/550.
HG- Dave Gregory 278, Dawn Chapple 210.
OHS- Len Wood 234/163/234/631, Bill Dutton 182/190/214/586, Dennis Seymour 176/213/182/571, Ed Gebo 161/209/195/565, Claude Lashway 179/209/170/558, Carl Lashway 169/179/203/551, Joe Phaneuf 191/158/201/550, Barbara Cotter 202/151/170/513, Gail Taylor 164/165/178/507, Marie Desrochers 189/157/160/506,
Mark Misner 180, Dave Glenn 190, Gary Long 204, Jim Russell 187, Tom Welsch 190, Larry Cragle 180, Jim Brunet 190, LJ Vincent 184, Audrey Peryea 184, Homer Bushey 193, Bob Carpenter 186, Bob Davies 190.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.