Local, Jim Shutts, records second-career hole-in-one at Florida course
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Jim Shutts, spending the winter months in Florida, is making the most of it as he recorded the second hole-in-one of his golfing career last Thursday at the St. John’s County Golf Club. Shutts used a 6-iron to ace a par-3, 135-yard hole.
Bill Young, Tony Conant and Tom Kirsch witnessed the shot. Shutts carded a 75 for the round, including a 33 on the back nine. His first-ever hole-in-one was recorded at Adirondack Golf & Country Club in Peru.
Algonquin Chapter to cross country ski lower AuSable Lake Road
KEENE — The Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club invites the public to join them on their next cross country skiing adventure on the Lower AuSable Road, in Keene, on Friday, Feb.15.
For more information or to register, contact trip leader Anne Bailey at 518-563-5794 by Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Malone Adult Basketball League recap
MALONE — The following are the scores and stats from last the Malone Adult Basketball League on Tuesday, Feb. 7:
E&S McClain Construction 45, The Pines 24
E&S McClain Construction- Poirer 17 pts, 5 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl. Mitchell 13 pts, 5 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl. Terrace 6 pts, 5 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl. Deshane 4 pts, 2 stl, 1 ast, 1 reb. Newtown 3 pts, 3 reb, 3 ast, 2 stl. Barse 2 pts, 2 reb. McClain 4 reb, 1 stl, 1 blk. Carder 3 reb. Rocker 2 reb, 2 ast.
The Pines- LaPage 7 pts, 3 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl. Taylor 6 pts, 7 reb. St. Hilaire 5 pts, 2 ast, 2 stl. Dennis 3 pts, 4 reb, 1 stl, 1 blk. Trimm 3 pts, 2 stl, 1 ast. Planty 2 reb.
Papas Women 49, Elite Nutrition 32
Papas Women- Lamay 27 pts, 16 reb, 3 ast, 3 stl, 1 blk. Lewis 9 pts, 2 ast, 2 stl, 1 reb. Gadway 7 pts, 5 reb, 2 ast. Hungerford 4 pts, 2 ast, 1 reb, 1 stl. Armstrong 2 pts, 2 reb, 1 ast. LaVoie 3 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl.
Elite Nutrition- Carranza 11 pts, 6 stl, 2 ast, 1 reb. Poupore 10 pts, 6 reb, 3 ast. Sauve 5 pts, 1 reb. Cox 4 pts, 7 reb. Gadway 2 pts, 6 reb, 1 stl.
Taco Bell 64, Something Different 52
Taco Bell- Lebehn 18 pts, 8 reb, 5 ast. Jones 12 pts, 7 reb, 3 ast, 1 blk. Oakes 10 pts, 4 reb, 1 stl. Aldrich 9 pts, 12 reb. Saumier 9 pts, 6 reb, 2 ast. Lazore 3 pts, 3 ast, 2 reb. Swamp 2 pts, 3 reb, 1 ast. Way 1 pt, 1 stl, 4 reb.
Something Different- Revette 28 pts, 7 reb, 3 stl, 2 ast, 1 blk. Lamay 10 pts, 9 reb, 4 stl, 2 ast, 1 blk. Charland 4 pts, 3 reb. Pelkey 4 pts. Brown 3 pts, 2 reb, 1 ast. Richards 3 pts, 1 stl. Brower 4 ast, 2 reb. Picaro 2 reb, 2 stl, 1 ast. Stonehouse 2 reb, 1 stl.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.