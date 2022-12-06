358 Modifieds return to Airborne Speedway
PLATTSBURGH — The DIRTcar 358 Modified division will return to Airborne Speedway for the 2023 racing season. After two successful events with the 358 Modifieds a year ago, Airborne Speedway Management has committed to bringing back the division in a part time capacity.
“Building off the success of the DIRTcar 358 event last year, Mike and I started talking about adding more events in 2023” said DIRTcar NE Competition Director Dean Reynolds. “We have both agreed to run several DIRTcar 358 events and it will be enough to award DIRTcar home track bonus points if any driver wants to run for the DIRTcar 358 Title. All the events will also count to the Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Points as well.”
After last season’s 358 Modified show, many of the competitors were contacting the speedway to do more with the division going forward. The Management team at Airborne has been in contact with several drivers who are excited about the opportunity to return to Airborne in 2023.
More information will be available as the racing season gets closer.
NCCS Rifle team outshoots Beekmantown and Willsboro
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club hosted a junior air rifle match this past weekend. Three high schools and one junior club participated with 31 total shooters. Northeastern Clinton Central School District came first among the schools with a 1079.
They were led by Holly Visconti, 292, the overall top shooter, and Alex Cone 274. Visconti finished the match with a perfect score of 100 in standing, Cone shot at 99 in prone. Beekmantown came in second among high schools, with a 1001 led by Kyle Bishop 267 and Sylvia Strong 249. Beakmantown outshot Willsboro by just five points. Willsboro, 996 were led by Lexi Nolette 270 and Hunter Whalen 269. Overall, the Northfield Vermont Junior Rifle Club came in first with a 1085 led by Taylor Baroffio and Abbi Demas who both fired a 289.
NCCS, coached by Peter Visconti, opened its High School league season earlier in the week with a 1076 to 675 victory over Hoosick Falls. They were led by the shooting of 11th graders Holly Visconti 396 and Alex Cone 268. Their next match is Tuesday against South Lewis. The Cougars are 3-0 so far this season. Beekmantown is 2-1.
Beekmantown, Massena, Northeastern Clinton, and Willsboro high schools, will face off on Jan. 7, in the second annual Northeastern New York High School Rifle Championship Tournament. The Plattsburgh R&G will also host a 60 shot smallbore rifle match on Saturday, Dec. 17 that is open to anyone. For more information about the Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club go to www.PlattsburghRodandGun.com
CYO hoops officially tips-off after opening day, Saturday
MALONE — The Heat and Fischer, Bessette, Muldowney and McArdle (FBMM) both pick up wins on the opening day of the 57 year of CYO basketball this past Saturday, Dec. 3.
The Heat 45, Maranatha 41
In a game that saw several lead changes It was the heat prevailing for the four point win. The score was tied at halftime 18 all. The third quarter was the difference as The Heat picked up a four point lead. The teams traded scoring in the fourth quarter as each team notched 17 points. Marshall Cyrus led the winners with 14 points followed by Carter Tatro and Reiley Smythe each with nine, while Smythe hauled in 11 rebounds. Aiden Southworth added six points with 10 rebounds and Landon Jarvis added five and Marcus Langlois tossed in two.
Ben Monette led Maranatha with 18 points, 13 of which he scored in the fourth quarter. Damien McCave added 11 including a pair of three-pointers. Samuel Balargeron and Brady Bashaw each added four while Levi Tuper and Connor Rust each chipped in with a pair.
FBMM 66, Bangor 48
Ben Poupore led the winners with 26 points, eight steals and six rebounds, followed by James Campbell with nine and Jeb Shea with eight points and 11 rebounds. Carson West added six, Dillon Keating and Brayden Fefee each added five, while McKenna Monette added four points and 5 rebounds. Ethan Peck added three points while hauling in 10 rebounds.
Logan Larocque led Bangor with 19 points including three three-pointers, followed by Brode Law with a double-double 16 points and 11 rebounds. Camden Preve had a great floor game with six points, five assists and four rebounds followed by Kamden Montour with 4 points and Josie Trumble with a three-pointer.
In splinter action, Maranatha edged out FBMM 49 to 39.
Matthew Sterling led the winners with 14, followed by Jaden Boyea with 13 and Samuel Balargeron with 12. Michael Peck added four and Connor Rust two.
FBMM was led by Ayden Jeror with 13 and Chance Russell with 12. Wyett Cook added eight and Carter Tatro chipped in with six.
In the other splinter game, The Heat edged Bangor 35 to 31. Carter Tatro led the winners with eight points followed by Chance Russell with six. Preston Dewey added five, Zack Boorman and Wyatt Cook each added four, and Kenzie Russell added a pair.
Bangor was led by Ayden Jeror with 12, followed by Gabe King with six. Other scorers were Evan Gratton with four, Jonathon Martin with three, while Ben McKee and Gavin Stickney each added two.
Next week’s schedule:
Saturday, Dec. 10.
11:00 Maranatha vs The Heat (Splinters)
11:45 Bangor vs FBMM (Splinters)
12:30 Maranatha vs Ogdensburg Bgc
1:30 The Heat vs FBMM
2:30 Bangor vs Ogdensburg Bgc
