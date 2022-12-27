Youth Soccer Association seeking referees in coming new year
HEMPSTEAD — Eastern New York is seeking new referees to be in the middle and/or on the line as assistant referees in youth soccer games throughout the state. The minimum age is 14 years old to become certified.
Classes are starting throughout the state and they consist of an online learning process wrapped up by a field session. For more info about certification near you, please contact State Youth Referee Administrator (SYRA) Piero Olcese at wsropresident@gmail.com
“There are many wonderful things that happen when a person starts to ref, including earning money, learning to manage people, learning more about the game, staying or becoming fit, expanding yourself by leaving your comfort zone as well as meeting the greatest people on soccer fields, including your new officiating colleagues,” writes Randy Vogt, Director of Public Relations for the Eastern New York Youth Soccer Association. “Becoming a youth soccer ref could be one of the best decisions you ever make.”
With approximately 100,000 youth soccer players, both boys and girls, and more than 25,000 volunteers, the non-profit Eastern New York Youth Soccer Association (ENYYSA) stretches from Montauk Point, Long Island to the Canadian border. Members are affiliated with 10 leagues throughout the association, which covers the entire state of New York east of Route 81. All levels of soccer are offered––from intramural, travel team and premier players as well as children With special needs. For more information, please log on to http://www.enysoccer.com/
