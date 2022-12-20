Rod and Gun Club sponsors exciting day of shooting at Northern NY Prone Rifle Championship
PLATTSBURGH — 33 competitors took part in the annual Northern NY Prone Rifle Championship over the weekend, sponsored by the Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club. Peter Visconti, of Champlain, took first place with a 592, outshooting his daughter Amy Visconti, of Georgia Southern University, by just two points (590). Paul Deslierres, of Montreal, took third with a 585.
The top junior shooter and fourth place overall was Holly Visconti, a Junior at Northeastern Clinton Central, with a 584. Alex Cone of NCCS fired a 519 and was the second place junior shooter. Heather Keane (538), from Plattsburgh State, was the second overall college shooter and tenth overall.
The rest of the top ten shooters were Jose Vila (583), of Montreal, Brian Berg (574), of Massena, Andrew Visconti (573), of Champlain, Greg Yateman (572), of Massena, and Tim Peters (561), of Burlington.
The next match will take place on Jan. 14, and will be a prone and three-position match. Pre-registration is required and will be $15 for adults and $10 for juniors; to register call 518-534-1730, or go to www.PlattsburghRodandGun.com for more information.
U.S. Men’s Ice Hockey Team roster announced for 2023 World University Games
LAKE PLACID — The U.S. World University Games men’s ice hockey team will compete on home ice for the first time in more than a half-century at the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games in January.
In another first, the No. 6-seeded U.S. team will be composed entirely of NCAA Div. III players. While the roster of 23 players plucked from their collegiate teams will be in mid-season form, they will have only a few weeks to gel before the U.S. opens play against 10th-seed Great Britain, on Jan. 11, at Clarkson University’s Cheel Arena in Potsdam, the day before the opening ceremony for the Games, set of Jan. 12-22.
The U.S. team is almost equally split – 12 players are from eastern universities and colleges and 11 are from western universities. Defending NCAA Div. III champion Adrian College (Mich.) has three players on the roster. Head Coach Mark Taylor, of Hobart College, leads a U.S. staff that includes Lake Placid native Bill Beaney, a former longtime Middlebury College coach and the team’s general manager.
“This was a really difficult process for the staff,” Taylor said to uscho.com. “We like the balance of the group and know there were enough players interested that we could have made up two rosters. We think we have a very good group including some players in reserve that may be included [depending on injury or illness] prior to our final roster submission on January 10.”
The U.S. is seeking its first FISU Games medal since 1972, when the U.S. didn’t win a game but won bronze in a field of just three teams that included the Soviet Union and Canada. That was the last time the FISU Winter Games were contested on American soil, also in Lake Placid. The U.S.’s best finish since then was fourth in both 1989 and 2013. Lake Placid 2023 is the first time the winter edition of the FISU Games has been held since the 2019 Games in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. The 2021 FISU Games, set for Switzerland, were cancelled due to the worldwide pandemic.
Goaltenders
Dysen Skinner- Wisconsin River Falls
Evan Ruschil- Williams College
Ryan Kenny- Stevenson University
Defense
Alex Sheehy- University of New England
Jack Ring- SUNY Plattsburgh
Jaden Shields- Adrian College
Mason Palmer- Augsburg University
Cooper Swift- Hobart College
Emmet Powell- Wesleyan University
Brendan Mark- St. Norbert College
Forwards
Jack Jaunich- Aurora University
Samuel Ruffin- Adrian College
Michael McChesney- St. Norbert College
Connor Szmul- Wisconsin Eau Claire
Matt Hanewall- Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE)
Quinn Green- Wisconsin Eau Claire
Zachary Heintz- Adrian College
Peter Morgan- SUNY Geneseo
Luke Aquaro- Hobart College
Clark Kerner- Norwich University
Mitch Walinski- Salve Regina University
Jonny Mulera- Salve Regina University
Austin Master- Stevenson University
Team USA Staff
Mark Taylor- Head Coach
Matt Loen- Associate Head Coach
Mike Szkodzinski- Assistant & Goaltender Coach
Jack Ceglarski- Assistant Coach
Bill Beaney- General Manager
Peter Lynch- Assistant General Manager
Joel Stoneham- Hockey Operations
