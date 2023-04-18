Recreation Department teams up with Northern NY Audubon for birding session
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation Department and the Northern NY Audubon are teaming up to offer an Introductory to Birding session at 10 a.m., on April 25, at the AuSable Point Campground.
Binoculars are recommended if already owned. The program is also free, but participants are encouraged to join the Northern NY Audubon at their website: https://www.nnya.org/Call.
The group size is limited; call Youth and Services Recreation Director Erin Pangborn at (518)562-6860 to pre-register.
TGIF Bowling scores
PLATTSBURGH — The following are the scores and results from Friday’s TGIF Bowling League action:
HS- Larry Cragle 257/200/204/661, Dawn Chapple 178/182/234/594.
HG- Larry Cragle 257, Dawn Chapple 234.
OHS- Ed Gebo 221.208/215/641, Bob Davies 206/209/80/595, Tom Weightman 189/180/213/591, Barbara Cotter 161/206/207/575, Claude Lashway 182/203/179/574, Carl Lashway 195/157/188/540, Dave Glenn 187, Bill Groshans 193, LJ Vincent 211, Dennis Seymour 193, Gary Long 212, Noreen Barcomb 191, Claude Dessurealt 192, Audrey Peryea 187.
