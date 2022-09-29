Local golf pro wins wins PGA senior match
Local PGA Assistant golf pro at the Saranac Inn Golf and Country Club, Ian Breen, won the 2022 Northeastern New York (NENY) PGA Senior match play on Tuesday, at Wyantenuck Country Club, in Great Barrington, Mass.
Breen defeated Terry Manziano, Head Golf Professional at Saratoga Spa golf club in the final match by a two and one margin.
Paul Smith student to compete at Jumpapalooza
PAUL SMITHS — Paul Smith’s College student-athlete Aidan Ripp is jumping into the 2023 Nordic Combined season this weekend at the USA Nordic Sport National Championships.
The event is being billed as “Jumpapalooza” with two days of competition on the newly renovated jumps at the Intervale Jumping Complex, in Lake Placid.
Performing well at the USA Nordic Sport National Championships will help Ripp qualify to represent the USA Nordic team for the Nordic combined at the upcoming World University Games which will take place in Lake Placid, in January.
Mountain Club has sights set on Rattlesnake
The Algonquin chapter of the Adirondack Mountain club is inviting the public to join them on Friday, Oct. 7, when they plan to hike up Rattlesnake Mountain, in Willsboro.
“This is an easy hike of 5.2 miles round trip with great views at the summit,” Alix Heuston of the Algonquin chapter writes.
The chapter also invites the public to join them for ice cream at Stewart’s, following the hike. For any questions and more information, call Anne Bailey at 518-563-5794, or on her cell phone at 518-380-0379, by Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Wednesday’s alley highlights
These are the results from the Guys and Gals Sr. Mixed League, on Wednesday:
Points Taken: Amidasa 3-One and Done 1, Finney Sports 3-Easy Mark 1, Framed 4-Ball Busters 0, Slo Rollers 3-Laniacs 1, Pit Pythons 3-Baker’s Beauties 1, Split Ends 3-Awesome Four 1, Lawson’s 3-Casella’s Trash Talkers 1, Barber’s Lawn Care 4-Bye 0, Lucky Strikes 2-Gutter Done 2.
High Scores: Pat Atkinson 465-182, Mary Clark 391-146, Joan Duquette 366-130, Homer Bushey 492-178
