‘TRICK-or- Trot’ fun run coming soon
The Clinton County Youth Bureau will be hosting a Halloween themed “Trick-or-Trot” Fun Run on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Mooers Recreation Park, and Saturday Oct. 22, at Heyworth Mason Park in Peru.
The runs are for youth of all ages and their families. Participants will compete in 3 different race lengths.
Ages 1-3 will run the 1/4 Mile “Spider” race. Ages 4-7 can run the 1/4 Mile “Pumpkin” race. Youth, up to age 10, can run the 1/2 Mile “Ghost” race. Youth of all ages can run the one mile “Bat” race.
Registration for the runs will begin at 9:00 a.m. and runs will begin at 9:45 a.m. After the runs participants are invited to stay for Halloween themed trick or treating, complete with a village created and operated by the Clinton county Youth Court. Participating agencies include- Clinton County Youth Court, and the Clinton County Health Department.
Participants are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes. Participants who sign-in for each event will receive a Reflective Trick-or-Treat Bag from CSEA Local 884. All activities are free. For further information on this event, please call the Clinton County Youth Bureau at 565-4750.
Flaming leaves festival to feature ski jump competition
LAKE PLACID — This weekend, Oct 7 & 9, at the Olympic Jumping Complex in Lake Placid, the Flaming Leaves Festival will feature the FIS Continental Cup Ski Jumping competition, family activities, craft vendors, food trucks, live music, and more.
For additional details and full schedule for this event, visit www.lakeplacidlegacysites.com.
Wednesday’s mixed alley highlights
Here are the highlights and results from the Guy’s & Gal’s Sr. bowling league, on Wednesday:
Points Taken: Laniacs 4-Lawson’s 0, Slo Rollers 3-Casella’s Trash Talkers 1, Split Ends 3-Gutter Done 1, Finney Sports 4-Bye 0, Barber’s Lawn Care 3-Easy Mark 1, Lucky Strikes 3-Framed 1, One and Done 4-Pit Pythons 0, Baker’s Beauties 3-Amidasa 1, Ball Busters 4-Awesome Four 0.
High Scores: Tom Welch 466-170, Barbara Cotter 569-215, Dave Gregory 557-211, Terry Hoy 505-204, Lynne Glenn 422-173, Ed Gebo 471-170, Kathe Petro 386-136, Cheryl Henry 374-133, Louis Carron 412-140, Denise Goddeau 414-158, Jodi Dubray 402-140, Bob Martz, Jr. 537-202, Mark Misner 429-156, Edie Reed 423-149, George Munson (sub) 705-245, Diane Dillon 427-155, Doris Martino 455-188, Bonnie Jarvis 453-175, Sandy Harwood 393-135, Bob Carpenter 477-191, Kathie Merchant 428-158, Clarence Lafountain 443-152, Dennis Seymour 548-195, Marie Desroches 451-158, Dave Pellerin 450-166, Pat Atkinson 411-154, Mary Ann Rygaylo 346-148, Chuck Leclair 456-169, Claude Lashway 545-212, Mary Clark 360-149, Homer Bushey 462-167, Tina Welch 329-119, Ann Laravia 402-148, Betty Baker 434-159, Tom Weightman 438-153, Jim Brunet 552-200, Steve Hall 421-159, Don Dubuque 383-134, Joe Phaneuf 585-202.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.