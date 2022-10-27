Malone basketball league recap
MALONE — Here are the stats and results from the Malone Adult Basketball league on Monday night:
DJ E 72, Cantwell 64
DJ E- Matt Berg, 20 pts, 4 stl, 1 reb, 1 ast. Eric Smith, 17 pts, 10 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl. Rory Cox, 16 pts, 7 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl. Austin Martin, 6 pts, 9 reb, 1 ast, 1 blk. Tyler Preve, 6 pts, 8 reb, 2 stl, 1 ast. Kevin Pentalow, 5 pts, 13 reb, 4 ast, 2 stl, 1 blk. Adam Martin, 2 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl. Eric Spaulding, 3 reb, 1 ast.
Cantwell- Dustin Stover, 23 pts, 19 reb, 3 ast, 1 stl. Andre Poirier, 18 pts, 5 reb, 1 ast, 2 stl. Jason Bushey, 9 pts, 4 reb. Andrew Beane, 7 pts, 1 reb, 3 ast, 2 stl. Nate Beachy, 4 pts, 5 reb,1 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk. Ryan Reyes, 3 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast. Scott Poirier, 5 reb, 3 ast, 2 stl, 1 blk. Merrill McKee, 2 reb.
Papas Men 78, Marlow Distributing 57
Papas Men- Patrick Poupore, 26 pts, 17 reb, 5 ast, 4 stl. Jordan Preve, 21 pts, 12 reb, 7 ast. Austin Tavernia, 10 pts, 7 reb, 1 stl, 5 ast, 1 blk. Poupore, 9 pts, 12 reb, 1 stl, 1 blk. Ernie Francis, 5 pts, 2 reb, 1 ast. Wally Poupore, 4 pts, 1 ast, 3 stl, 1 reb. Adam Bashaw, 3 pts, 1 stl, 4 reb.
Marlow Distributing- Brendon Soulia, 21 pts, 9 reb, 4 stl, 3 ast, 1 blk. Nate Bowen, 17 pts, 6 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl. Dylon LaClair, 10 pts, 9 reb, 2 stl, 1 ast. Jake Marlow, 4 pts, 3 reb, 1 stl. Davis Sychtysz, 3 pts, 1 reb, 2 stl. Ian Maneely, 2 pts, 1 stl, 5 reb. Parker Rabideau, 3 reb, 1 stl. Nick Boyea, 2 reb,1 stl. Kyle Wood, 1 reb.
Johnston’s Bldg Mat 63, Leahy Men 46
Johnston’s- Matt Fish, 23 pts, 7 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl. Justin Handley, 20 pts, 8 reb, 6 ast, 1 stl. Brad Rivers, 9 pts, 6 ast, 5 reb, 1 stl. Dylan Beam, 9 pts, 3 reb, 2 stl, 1 ast. Curt Langlois, 2 pts, 10 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl. Gordon McCray, 3 reb, 1 stl. Scott McCray Jr, 2 reb. Brad Decker, 2 reb.
Leahy Men- Adam Denny, 15 pts, 4 reb, 1 ast. Trevor Towle, 8 pts, 7 reb, 1 ast, 1 blk. Adam Gokey, 7 pts, 10 reb, 1 ast, 1 blk. Kaden Barney, 6 pts, 1 reb, 1 blk. Kyle LaBarge, 6 pts, 3 stl, 2 ast, 1 reb. BJ Cartier, 2 pts, 3 reb. Brian Debyah, 2 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl. Kenny Rousell, 6 reb. Jared Montroy, 1 ast, 1 stl.
Algonquin chapter schedules ‘Vote and Hike’
CHAMPLAIN — The Algonquin chapter of the Adirondack Mountain club invites the public to join them on their next adventure, ‘Vote and Hike’, on Nov. 8.
Taking place on National Election day, the chapter has given the hike a catchy name, in the hopes that it will encourage community members to cast their votes for congress, senate, governors and more, before or after the hike.
The group plans to explore one of the many trails in the Champlain Area system, yet the specific one has yet to be decided. For more information or to register, call chapter leader Anne Bailey by Nov. 6, at 518-563-5794.
Guys & Gals senior bowling league results
PLATTSBURGH — Here are the scores and results from Wednesday’s Guys and Gals senior mixed bowling league action:
Points Taken- Finney Sports 4-One and Done 0, Amidasa 3-Ball Busters 1, Framed 4-Easy Mark 0, Pit Pythons 3-Laniacs 1, Slo Rollers 3-Split Ends 1, Baker’s Beauties 3-Awesome Four 1, Lawson’s 4-Bye 0, Casella’s Trash Talkers 3-Gutter Done 1, Lucky Strikes 4-No. Co. Honor Flight 0.
High Scores- Diane Dillon 440-152, Dawn Adams 475-169, Chrisann Sartwell 360-145, Pat Rock 445-152, Pat Atkinson 395-151, Mary Ann Rygaylo 351-126, Joan Duquette 348-117, Steve Hall 411-152, Don Dubuque 422-146, Leeanne Valenze 437-170, Sandy Harwood 428-158, Bob Carpenter 481-168, Roger Desroches 461-170, Diana St. Clair 357-126, Marie Desroches 489-168, Dave Pellerin 434-148, Joe Damour 476-190, Tom Welch 447-156, Diane Kinne 383-138, Barbara Cotter 510-211, Ron Dumont 472-171, Chuck Leclair 504-190, Carl Lashway 536-199, Jean Hamlyn 373-153, Leonard Wood 535-193, Roxie Deyo 396-163, Betty Baker 439-147, Bea Holler 376-137, Chet Abare 388-160, Terry Hoy 508-205, Dave Glenn 436-161, Ed Gebo 496-189, Joe Goddeau 347-128, Bob Martz, Jr. 532-195, Doris Martino 438-158, Clarence Lafountain 468-178.
