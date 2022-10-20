Guys & Gals bowling league results
PLATTSBURGH — Here are the scores and results form Wednesday’s Guys & Gals senior mixed bowling league:
Points Taken: Split Ends 3-Casella’s Trash Talkers 1, Gutter Done 3-Laniacs 1, Slo Rollers 3-Lawson’s 1, Lucky Strikes 4-Easy Mark 0, Framed 4-Bye 0, Finney Sports 3-No. Co. Honor Flight 1, Ball Busters 4-Baker’s Beauties 0, Awesome Four 4-One and Done 0, Amidasa 4-Pit Pythons 0.
High Scores: Dave Glenn 421-175, Lynne Glenn 411-148, Edie Reed 423-161, Bill Dutton 550-193, Denise Goddeau 509-181, Joe Goddeau 368-134, Jodi Dubray 412-154, Bob Martz, Jr. 542-200, Tom Welch 471-178, Diane Kinne 437-150, Barbara Cotter 513-180, Bea Holler 393-147, Dave Gregory 569-218, Terry Hoy 532-191, Jean Hamlyn 416-155, Cheryl Henry 405-144, Kathie Merchant 406-153, Clarence Lafountain 392-148, Dennis Seymour 550-223, Bob Carpenter 461-162, Diana St. Clair 395-150, Bonnie Jarvis 445-162, Diane Dillon 411-146, Chrisann Sartwell 322-112, Pat Rock 436-152, Steve Hall 394-139, Don Stone 390-160, Joe Phaneuf 557-214, Ann Laravia 420-142, Betty Baker 467-161, Pat Atkinson 387-145, Leonard Wood 555-214, Don Myers 530-189, Jim Brunet 460-159, Carl Lashway 509-201, Mary Clark 389-146, Joan Duquette 374-137, Homer Bushey 520-205.
