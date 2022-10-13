CYO basketball ready for new season
PLATTSBURGH — CYO Basketball, a league for high school age youths who are not on any varsity or junior-varsity team, is gearing up for another great season.
New players are free to sign up with whatever team they choose, while returning players must play for the same team as last season. Coaches are encouraged to let the league know as soon as possible, if they plan to enter or re-enter.
To do so, or for more information, contact League Director Ken Cring either by email, kennethcring@gmail.com, or by phone at 518-569-0619.
Spartan trail comes to Lake Placid
LAKE PLACID — A new-to-the-region Spartan Trail running event will be taking place in Lake Placid this Saturday at Mt. Van Hoevenberg, at 7:00 a.m.
Athletes can choose from a 50K, 10K or half-marathon that will take them through the scenic trails of Mt. Van Hoevenberg. The event is open to the public to watch, as well as enjoy the activities and amenities at the venue.
For more details and to register, visit www.spartantrail.com/lake-placid.
Wednesday’s alley highlights
Here are the scores from Wednesday’s Guy’s and Gal’s senior mixed bowling league:
Points Taken: Gutter Done 4-Slo Rollers 0, Split Ends 3-Lawson’s 1, Casella’s Trash Talkers 3-Laniacs 1, Framed 4-Barber’s Lawn Care 0, Lucky Strikes 3-Finney Sports 1, Easy Mark 4-Bye 0, Amidasa 3-Awesome Four 1, Ball Busters 3-Pit Pythons 1, One and Done 4-Baker’s Beauties 0.
High Scores: Denise Goddeau 454-159, Bob Martz, Jr. 658-225, Kathe Petro 387-138, Louis Carron 413-152, Bea Holler 396-148, Terry Hoy 526-184, Edie Reed 404-146, Bill Dutton 518-191, Tom Welch 434-151, Diane Kinne 375-143, Doris Martino 403-148, Leona Marsha 435-155, Diana St. Clair 425-165, Marie Desroches 452-158, Dave Pellerin 475-179, Kathie Merchant 426-146, Dennis Seymour 501-181, Diane Dillon 492-178, Kitty Bechard 512-207, Sandy Harwood 370-135, Bob Carpenter 446-162, Joan Duquette 372-159, Don Myers 521-192, Steve Hall 445-165, Don Dubuque 385-139, Don Stone 386-143, Ron Dumont 441-157, Chuck Leclair 501-189, Claude Lashway 518-183, Ann Laravia 426-144, Pat Atkinson 409-152.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.