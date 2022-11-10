Youth Bureau seeks basketball refs for upcoming season
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Youth Bureau Basketball Program is in need of referees for its upcoming third, fourth, fifth and sixth grade programs which run from Jan. 28 through March 18.
General knowledge of the rules, playing experience, and experience working with children desired. The pay is $22 per game. Referees will be hired to officiate games at the third through sixth grade level.
Applicants must be 14 years of age or older and must attend both parts one and two of the clinic. Part one will run from Wednesday, Dec. 7, to Wednesday, Dec. 21, with five sessions all taking place from 6-8 p.m., at the Old Courthouse Building.
To take part two, candidates must have attended at least one session from part one, and the time, date and location is still TBA.
Applicants must bring with them: Working papers (if applicant is 17 yrs. of age or under), Social Security Card or Birth Certificate, Picture I.D., Driver’s License or school report card and must know their Social Security Number
Registration is required. To register contact Nick Arnold at 518-565-4774, or email Nicholas.arnold@clintoncountygov.com.
Guys & Gals Sr. Mixed Highlights.
PLATTSBURGH — Here are the results from the recent Guys & Gals Senior mixed alley gathering on Wednesday.
Points Taken: Lucky Strikes 3-Baker’s Beauties 1, Awesome Four 4-Bye 0, No. Co. Honor Flight 2-Pit Pythons 2, Casella’s Trash Talkers 3.5-Framed .5, Finney Sports 2-Gutter Done 2, Easy Mark 3-Lawson’s 1, Amidasa 3-Split Ends 1, Ball Busters 4-Laniacs 0, Slo Rollers 4-One and Done 0.
High Scores: Kathie Merchant 391-135, Clarence Lafountain 507-198, Terry Merchant 513-213, Dennis Seymour 595-234, Ann Laravia 434-149, Betty Baker 434-172, Leonard Wood 493-174, Tom Weightman 449-158, Doris Martino 414-154, Bonnie Jarvis 458-169, Ron Dumont 437-157, Claude Lashway 552-190, Diana St. Clair 430-158, Dave Pellerin 453-162, Dave Glenn 450-175, Nancy Mazurak 486-174, Ed Gebo 557-219, Dawn Adams 396-154, Pat Rock 449-167, Denise Goddeau 418-158, Joe Goddeau 387-138, Jodi Dubray 389-148, Kitty Bechard 408-149, Leeanne Valenze 443-158, Bea Holler 398-148, Terry Hoy 534-215, Joe Dumoulin 430-150, Bill Dutton 556-235, Joan Duquette 436-165, Homer Bushey 512-191, Joe Damour 419-160, Tom Welch 440-161, Don Stone 470-166, Joe Phaneuf 519-193, Mary Ann Rygaylo 356-152, Kathe Petro 358-136, Jean Hamlyn 354-126, Cheryl Henry 370-133.
