Airborne Season Opener: Take two
PLATTSBURGH — The 2023 Airborne Speedway racing season will try to take green flag again this Saturday, May 6, as the Be Cool Heating & Air Conditioning 358-Modifieds highlight the racing card presented by A-Verdi Storage Containers.
In addition, the J & S Steel Sportsman, Hartson Total Opening Renegades, Taylor Rental Street Stocks, and the Northern Blacktopping Limited Sportsman will be in action for regular distance heat and feature races. Drivers in the weekly Airborne divisions will draw for their heat race starting position and qualify for a heads-up starting spot for the feature event.
Some of the best 358-Modified drivers in the northeast are expected to compete in Plattsburgh on Saturday. Former 358-Modified track champions Steve Bernier and Chris Raabe are expected along with the sons (Felix & Jeremy) of former Modified star, Martin Roy. Several other top Canadian campaigners are expected as well. Northeastern U.S. drivers like Mike Mahaney, Todd Stone, Justin Stone, Lance Willix, Adam Pierson, Jordan McCreadie, Joey Scarborough, Greg Atkins, Tyler Atkins, Matt Woodruff, George Foley, Darryl Mitchell and Jeff Sykes have reached out to Airborne officials about their attendance.
358-Modified drivers can also collect DIRTcar home track points at Airborne this season. They will also be looking to add to their total for the Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship point standings.
Racing action gets underway at 6 p.m. with hot laps beginning at 5 p.m. Grandstand gates will open at 4 p.m. with admission prices set at $20 for adults and free for children under 10.
Pit gates will open at 2 p.m. with admission prices set at $27 for members and $32 for non-members.
Local organizations team up for ‘Bike Block Party’
PLATTSBURGH — Local Plattsburgh organizations are teaming up to host a Bike Block Party on Saturday, May 20. The event will begin at 10 a.m. and continue until 2 p.m. and will take place at the Harborside parking lot, near the Plattsburgh Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market.
“Our first Bike Block Party, took place in 2019 and was very successful,” stated Erin Pangborn, Youth Services & Recreation Director at the Town of Plattsburgh. “We are excited to bring the event back with our team of co-sponsors this year.
Joining the Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department as co-sponsors this year are City of Plattsburgh, Plattsburgh City Police, Hey, I’m Kim, NAMI Champlain Valley, Clinton County Youth Bureau, Clinton County Health Department, Cornell Cooperative Extension, Clinton County District Attorney Office and Noon Kiwanis.
“Kids will have the opportunity to learn about bike safety and the rules of the road. There will also be giveaways, including the chance to get a free helmet or win a new bike,” explained Ms. Pangborn. “To finish things off, the event will close out with a community bike ride along the Saranac Rivertrail Greenway.”
The goal of the event is to celebrate all things bikes. There will be an on-bike course for ages eight and older to learn how to safely maneuver while riding, along with stations on bike safety, maintenance, commuter skills and more. Though the on-bike course is geared toward older kids, the rest of the event is open to families with children of all ages.
Lake City U10 Brewers finish second in Silver Division at Salt City Slugfest
SYRACUSE — The Lake City Brewers U10 team finished second in the Silver Division at the Salt Lake City Slugfest Tournament in Syracuse, on April 22-23, in what was the teams first game action of the season.
On Saturday, the Brewers opened the preliminary round with a win over the Syracuse Jr Chiefs, 11-5, before then losing to the Baldwinsville Swarm, 11-6.
On Sunday, in the Silver Division Semifinal, the Brewers defeated the Fulton Fury 7-3.
The Jr. Chiefs would go on to win the division final, 14-8.
For the Brewers, Patrick Ryan picked up win in relief after three strong innings from Easton Siskavich in game one on Saturday. Ryan also got the win as a starter in the semifinal on Sunday, with Rowen Rabideau coming in to close the door in final innings.
“Rowen Rabideau’s exceptional work at shortstop was huge on Sunday,” said Brewers coach Andy Lomanto.
Some other offensive leaders for the Brewers over the weekend were Hugh Devine (5 hits, 4 RBI), Kason Hicks (2 hits, HR, 3 RBI), Nicholas Gushlaw (5 hits, 2B, 3B, 3 RBI), Joey Lomanto (6 hits, 2B, 3B, 3 RBI), Siskavich (4 hits, 3 RBI) and Kyler Hicks (3 hits, 4 RBI).
