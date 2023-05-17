Border Bandits open CVBL season with doubleheader sweep of Dannemora Knights
PLATTSBURGH — The Border Bandits opened their Champlain Valley Baseball League season on Sunday with a 14-2 and 4-0 doubleheader sweep of the Dannemora Knights.
In the 14-2 win, Mitch Senecal struck out 11 in going the five innings for the pitching win.
Kaden Myers, Brayden LaValley and Mike Bordeau all had two hits each for the Border Bandits, with Bordeau and Shane Perrotte each scoring three runs. Myers drove in three runs, while LaValley and Senecal each drove in two.
In the 4-0 victory, winning pitcher Myers struck out seven in going five innings and Matt Rivers four in two innings of relief. The two combined on a one-hitter.
At the plate, Myers accounted for three hits, three RBI and two runs scored. One of his hits was a home run and another a double.
Five other players added a hit each for the Border Bandits.
Border Bandits 14, Danemora Knights 2 (5)
Dannemora Knights 000 02 — 2 6 3
Border Bandits 290 3x — 14 9 0
WP- Senecal. 2B- Senecal (BB), Myers (BB).
Border Bandits 4, Dannemora Knights 0
Dannemora Knights 000 000 0 — 0 1 0
Border Bandits 100 003 x — 4 8 0
WP- Myers. 2B- LaValley (BB), Myers (BB). HR- Myers (BB).
Algonquin Chapter of ADK Mountain Club to hike at Lake Alice
CHAZY — On Sunday, May 21, the public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club on a hike at Lake Alice in Chazy. The hike consists of five level trails throughout and around wetlands and is considered easy. Birders are recommended to bring their binoculars.
For more information or to sign up, contact trip leader Kimberly Smith, at 518-645-0447 by Friday, May 19.
PSU’s Cremin and Santic earn Second Team All-Conference honors for baseball
SYRACUSE — The State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) announced its 2023 annual baseball league awards on Tuesday, and sophomore first baseman Kyle Cremin, as well as junior left-handed pitcher Chris Santic, were each honored as second-team selections for their respective positions.
Cremin earns his second straight all-conference selection after earning second-team plaudits last year, while Santic picks up his first career honors. Santic is the first pitcher to earn honors since Patrick Bryant in 2017. The program has now had honorees in each of the last six seasons.
Overall, Cremin finished with an impressive .333 AVG, also adding a .413 OBP and .492 SLG, good for a .905 OPS. His AVG, SLG, and OPS each were tops on the team for the 2023 season. Cremin also led the team with three home runs, along with 24 RBI and 62 total bases. The left-handed bat also added nine doubles, 23 runs, and a team-best 42 hits. He also swiped five bags on the season, walking 17 times as well over 35 games started. For his career, Cremin is quickly approaching the 100-hit mark, with 84 hits over 68 career games. During the 2023 campaign, he also had a 13-game hit streak and led the team with 12 multi-hit games. His season was highlighted by a 7-10 performance in a three-game set against New Paltz at home, as he homered and led the Cards to a three-game sweep over the Hawks.
Santic had one of the best seasons for a Cardinal pitcher in the last decade, as the southpaw posted a 2.48 ERA over 65.1 IP, a number that was tops on the team and fourth-best in the SUNYAC. His 65.1 innings pitched was also a team-best and was the third-highest mark amongst his conference counterparts. He ended with a tie for fifth place in the conference with 51 strikeouts, another team-best mark. Santic finished with five wins in 12 appearances and nine starts, tossing one complete game over the 2023 campaign. He also walked just 16 batters over his many innings and games pitched. The junior lefty went seven innings or longer in five starts, logging eight innings of work twice. His 7.2 innings of one-run ball against Oswego helped the team earn their first victory over the Lakers in nearly a decade, as he scattered nine hits and struck out five. He also finished the season with a fantastic outing against Fredonia, tossing eight scoreless innings, allowing just six hits while striking out a career-high eight batters.
Plattsburgh State Baseball finished the year at 15-20 and 7-11 in conference play, narrowly missing out on the four-team playoffs.
