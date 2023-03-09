2023-24 Season ski and snowboard passes go on sale Wednesday
LAKE PLACID — The New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority (Olympic Authority) announced that 2023-24 season passes have gone on sale Wednesday, March 8.
The SKI3 Season Pass combines Gore Mountain, Belleayre Mountain, and Whiteface Mountain offering 7,300+ vertical feet of skiing and riding on eight peaks, 882 acres, 32 glades, and 250+ trails, and the Mt Van Hoevenberg Season Pass provides 55km of cross country ski trails.
The purchase of a 2023-2024 season pass provides free skiing for the rest of the 2022-2023 season, the same prices as last year with no increases, and a special renewal program. While new passholders can enjoy skiing in the spring for free, the Olympic Authority offers returning passholders, and Frequent Skier Cardholders who wish to upgrade) a special renewal rate.
Because life sometimes brings what cannot be anticipated, both seasons pass options come with a 100% Pass Assurance policy, giving passholders confidence in their purchase knowing that for any reason, they may request a full purchase credit for their 2023-2024 season pass with a request made by Nov. 15, 2023.
There are many passholder perks, including access to Olympic Authority events that are added throughout the year. Traditional passholder perks include discounts on food and beverage, retail, admission to experiences at select venue attractions, and a free ticket for a friend.
The SKI3 Season Pass for Gore Mountain, Belleayre Mountain, and Whiteface Mountain can also be purchased at any ticket window and online now. Mt Van Hoevenberg Season Passes can be purchased in person at Guest Services at Mountain Pass Lodge and online soon. A payment plan is also available. Skiers and riders can use their 2023-2024 season pass starting March 8 through the rest of the 2022-2023 winter season. Further mountain-specific details including season passholder perks and terms and conditions:
Gore Mountain: https://goremountain.com/season-passes/
Belleayre Mountain: https://www.belleayre.com/tickets/season-passes/
Whiteface Mountain: https://whiteface.com/tickets-passes/season-passes/
Mt Van Hoevenberg: https://mtvanhoevenberg.com/tickets-passes/cross-country-season-passes/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.