CVBL to hold league meeting Tuesday, at West Plattsburgh Legion
PLATTSBURGH — The Champlain Valley Baseball League (CVBL) will be holding a leaguewide meeting on Tuesday, April 4, at 6 p.m., at the West Plattsburgh American Legion: Post 1619. All teams, coaches and players and welcome. For more information or with questions, contact CVBL Treasurer Kasey Meyers, at 518-593-7181.
Modry earns All-USCHO Honorable Mention honors for Cardinal men’s hockey
PLATTSBURGH — Senior defenseman Jacob Modry from the Plattsburgh State men’s ice hockey team has earned All-USCHO Honorable Mention honors, as announced Tuesday by USCHO.
Modry, who also earned Third-Team CCM/American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA) All-America honors and First-Team All-State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) distinction this season, was tied for second in the SUNYAC in assists with 19, and his 23 points were the most among any defenseman this year in the conference. In addition, his +18 rating ranked second in the SUNYAC, and he blocked 20 shots on the year. Modry posted a pair of three-point games this season, as he dished out three assists in the FirstLight Shootout championship game on Nov. 26 against Norwich University and tallied a goal and two assists in the team’s regular-season finale at SUNY Morrisville on Feb. 15. He was selected to both the FirstLight Shootout and Comfort Inn Complex Winter Classic All-Tournament teams this season. Modry finishes his career with 44 points on eight goals and 36 assists.
Shiller named to USCHO All-Rookie Second Team
PLATTSBURGH — First-year goaltender Eli Shiller of the Plattsburgh State men’s ice hockey team has been named to the USCHO All-Rookie Second Team, as announced Wednesday by USCHO.
Shiller, who was also named to the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) All-Rookie Team, put together an impressive inaugural campaign, as he led the SUNYAC in both goals-against average (1.38) and save percentage (.946) while ranking third in the conference in winning percentage (.688). Among NCAA Division III leaders, Shiller ranked third in both goals-against average and save percentage. The Toronto, Ontario, native also posted three shutouts. He turned aside a career-high 41 saves against SUNY Geneseo in the semifinal round of the SUNYAC Tournament on Feb. 25, and he made 31 saves on Nov. 26 against Norwich University, backstopping the Cardinals to their seventh FirstLight Shootout championship. Shiller also earned FirstLight Shootout Tournament MVP honors and SUNYAC Tournament MVP accolades. In addition, he earned two SUNYAC Goaltender of the Week and two SUNYAC Rookie of the Week honors this season.
