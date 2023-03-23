Annual NCCS baseball pancake breakfast Sunday
MOOERS — The Fourth-Annual NCCS pancake breakfast is scheduled for Sunday from 8 a.m.-noon at the Mooers Fire Station. The event is a fundraiser for the Northeastern Clinton Central School baseball program, along with the 17U and 14U NCCS summer baseball teams.
There will be a 50-50 raffle, as well as a large number of raffles that include several items donated by Plattsburgh State men’s hockey, four greens fees and cart to the North Country Golf Club, lottery ticket tree, along with several baskets and gift certificates donated by area businesses.
