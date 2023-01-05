Paul Smith’s college athletes named to USA Nordic Combined roster at upcoming World University Games
PARK CITY, Utah — USA Nordic has announced its team for the 2023 World University Games in Lake Placid, and it includes two Paul Smith’s College athletes. Aidan Ripp and Timothy Ziegler will represent the United States in the Nordic Combined event, which is a combination of ski jumping and classic cross-country disciplines.
Aidan Ripp has competed in several Continental Cups for the United States in Nordic Combined, including last year’s pre-Olympics event in Beijing. In that competition he had top-25 finishes to earn valuable Continental Cup (COC) points. He is the USCSA National Ski Champion from 2022 and led the Paul Smith’s College men’s team to their first-ever National Championship in that division. He also competed in the US Olympic Trials in Lake Placid, NY where he finished in 11th place.
Timothy Ziegler joins Ripp at the upcoming games, having battled through an injury last year to get himself in true competitive form. A junior at Paul Smith’s College, Ziegler has had considerable experience and success as a USA Junior athlete in Nordic Combined over the years. He has spent the last year recovering from an injury that occurred during pre-jumps at the US Olympic Trials last December. After all the adversity, “Timo” has done tremendously well, and was named to the USA Nordic team for Nordic Combined for the World University Games.
“Congratulations to Paul Smith’s students, Aidan Ripp and Timothy Ziegler for earning a chance to compete at the upcoming World University Games in Lake Place,” said Dan Kelting, Interim President at Paul Smith’s College. “Although Paul Smith’s is honored to be hosting student athletes from across the globe, we will be rooting for our hometown heroes.”
Wednesday’s Guys and Gals Senior Mixed Bowling League results
PLATTSBURGH — The following are the scores and results from Wednesday’s Guys & Gals Senior Mixed Bowling League action:
Points Taken- Framed 3-Amidasa 1, Ball Busters 3-Finney Sports 1, One and Done 3-Easy Mark 1, Awesome Four 4-Slo Rollers 0, Pit Pythons 3-Split Ends 1, Baker’s Beauties 3-Laniacs 1, Casella’s Trash Talkers 3-Lucky Strikes 1, Gutter Done 4-Bye 0, Lawson’s 3-No. Co. Honor Flight 1.
High Scores- Joan Duquette 395-157, Homer Bushey 527-218, Diana St. Clair 459-164, Dave Pellerin 488-193, Don Dubuque 378-145, Don Stone 474-177, Joe Phaneuf 508-195, Dawn Adams 423-158, Pat Rock 449-161, Pat Atkinson 467-179, Mary Ann Rygaylo 363-130, Julie Preston 492-178, Marilyn Murphy 432-161, Leeanne Valenze 451-190, Sandy Harwood 381-140, Bob Carpenter 564-216, Leonard Wood 608-225, Don Myers 472-166, Tom Weightman 477-184, Jim Brunet 506-173, Kathe Petro 419-165, Jean Hamlyn 375-157, Ron Dumont 504-192, Chuck Leclair 499-208, Carl Lashway 500-180, Claude Lashway 565-222, Joe Dumoulin 426-168, Bill Dutton 543-213, Roxie Deyo 388-143, Tina Welch 401-164, Ann Laravia 451-175, Tom Welch 542-187, Diane Kinne 448-158, Dave Glenn 425-147, Lynne Glenn 406-140, Nancy Mazurak 506-177, Kathie Merchant 423-167, Denise Goddeau 448-169, Joe Goddeau 379-138, Bob Martz, Jr. 557-223, Bea Holler 392-142, Dave Gregory 586-224, Terry Hoy 544-190, Leona Marsha 427-158, Peggy Passino 424-158.
