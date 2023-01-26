Malone Adult Basketball League Thursday night recap
MALONE — The following are the scores and stats from last Thursday, Jan. 19, in the Malone Adult Basketball League:
Johnston’s Bldg Mat 61, Maranatha 55
Johnston’s- Handley 19 pts, 10 reb, 7 ast, 6 stl, 1 blk. Rivers 16 pts, 19 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl. Langlois 10 pts, 11 reb, 2 blk, 1 ast. Fish 8 pts, 11 reb, 3 stl, 2 ast. Decker 4 pts, 4 reb, 1 ast. Beam 4 pts, 2 stl, 1 reb, 1 ast.
Maranatha- Ortiz 18 pts, 6 reb, 6 ast, 2 stl. O. Leclair 16 pts, 6 reb, 4 stl. J. Leclair 9 pts, 6 reb, 2 ast, 1 blk. LeBare 8 pts, 4 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl. Dennis 4 pts, 3 reb, 3 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk. Dibble 3 reb, 2 stl, 1 blk. Dennis 1 reb.
Parmeter Construction 66, Cantwell 52
Parmeter Const- Dumont 17 pts, 20 reb, 7 ast, 1 stl. Jeror 14 pts, 3 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl. Russell 11 pts, 7 reb, 7 ast, 1 stl. Labarre 10 pts, 4 reb, 3 ast. Secore 9 pts, 3 reb. Provost 5 pts, 6 reb, 2 stl, 2 blk.
Cantwell- Stover 22 pts, 16 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl. Poirier 16 pts, 7 reb, 5 ast. Carriero 12 pts, 3 reb, 2 ast. Bushey 2 pts, 3 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl.
Taco Bell 73, Willett’s Construction 48
Taco Bell- Oakes 17 pts, 3 ast, 3 stl, 2 reb. Saumier 14 pts, 17 reb, 5 ast, 1 blk. Lebehn 13 pts, 5 reb, 4 ast, 2 stl, 1 blk. Aldrich 9 pts, 4 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl. Jones 8 pts, 5 reb, 4 ast, 1 stl. Way 6 pts, 4 reb, 2 stl. Lazore 5 pts, 1 reb. Gray 1 pt, 1 blk, 4 stl, 2 ast. Swamp 4 reb, 1 stl.
Willett’s Const- Gonia 19 pts, 2 reb, 1 stl. Wilcox 9 pts, 7 reb, 1 ast. Boyea 9 pts, 5 reb, 2 stl. LaClair 6 pts, 2 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl. Gonia 3 pts, 5 reb, 4 ast, 4 stl. Webb 2 pts, 7 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk.
Plattsburgh Rough Riders rank second in National Rifle League
PLATTSBURGH — After three weeks of competition the Plattsburgh Rough Riders are currently in second place overall in the National Rifle League. The team fired a 1583 during week three, just six points behind the National leader Chico, Ca. Reading, NH. was third with a 1581.
Overall the Rough Riders have a total score of 4746, placing them second overall, but first in the Eastern Conference and Northern Division.Plattsburgh State University is currently in third in the Northern Division.
The Aces of Plattsburgh fired a 1492 this week and are in third place behind Hudson Falls, NY, and Middletown, CT, in the ADK Division. The junior Rough Riders are in fourth in the Northern Division just behind Massena, NY.
Amy Visconti led all shooters with her 398 in position and Holly Visconti has the top average among all juniors in the Eastern Conference.
TGIF Bowling League scores
PLATTSBURGH — The following are the scores and results from Friday, Jan. 20, in the TGIF Bowling League:
1/20/2023
HS- Claude Lashway 221/232/181/634. Barbar Cotter 174/204/163/541.
HG- Larry Cragle 257. Barbara Cotter 204.
OHS- Larry Cragle 161/257/184/604. Gary Long 208/183/184/575.
Joe Phaneuf 228/155/188/571. Bill Dutton 191/173/184/548.
Suzette Pavone 189/146/191/526. Martie Desrochers 179/160/161/500.
Audrey Peryea 188; Tom Weightman 213; Dave Gregory 188; Bob Carpenter 188; Dave Pellerin 188; Bosb Davies 226; Bill Groshans 188; LJ Vincent 193; Dennis Seymour 192; Ed Gebo 201; Gail Taylor 198; Bob Dessurealt 180/186; Dawn Chapple 182.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.