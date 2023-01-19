Fair Play Awards return to FISU World Games
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games’ Organizing Committee, the International University Sports Federation (FISU) and the International Fair Play Committee (CIFP) announced Monday the return of the highly anticipated Fair Play awards for the 2023 Lake Placid Winter University Games.
CIFP is an IOC and UNESCO-recognized organization established in 1963 in Paris, thus celebrating its 60th year anniversary. Its mission is to spread ideals of fair play via recognizing exceptional acts of sportsmanship as well as developing and promoting educational problems emphasizing these values.
“In partnership with CIFP, FISU welcomes the return of the Fair Play awards to the World University Games, following the difficult Covid period, and a forced pause,” FISU Acting President Leonz Eder said. “We are very excited to see the candidates that will emerge from all the nominations we expect to receive from our spectators, athletes and coaches among others.”
Nominations of exceptional acts of fair play, sportsmanship, kindness (on and off the field) can be submitted by anyone via the following channels:
E-mail- LP2023@fairplayinternational.org
Instagram- @fairplayinaction
Facebook- facebook.com/internationalfairplay
After a review by a jury, the winner is expected to be announced at the Closing Ceremonies on Sunday, January 22.
World Ski Jumping competition to return to Lake Placid this February
LAKE PLACID — The FIS, USANS AND ORDA have partnered to bring the world’s best mens ski jumpers back to North America this February for the world ski jump competition in Lake Placid.
The World Cup in Lake Placid comes toward the end of the season, from Feb. 11 to 12, with athletes positioning for the World Championships two weeks away. The stop in Lake Placid is the 13th of 15 on the World Cup tour, culminating with the World Championships, Feb. 24 to March 4, in Planica, Slovenia.
Official training kicks off the event on Friday, with competition rounds and medals awarded on Saturday and Sunday at the Olympic Jumping Complex in Lake Placid.
One-day and two-day tickets are available. ORDA Whiteface, Gore, Belleayre, and Mt Van Hoevenberg season pass holders receive free entry into this event. For more information, visit lakeplacidlegacysites.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.