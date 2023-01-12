2023 University Games get underway with men’s, women’s ice hockey
CANTON/POTSDAM — After years of planning and preparation, the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games began Wednesday with men’s and women’s ice hockey.
There are five total games, three for the men and two women’s games, all taking place in Canton and Potsdam. Men’s ice hockey is played at Cheel Arena, on the campus of Clarkson University, and SUNY Canton’s Roos house. Women’s preliminary round hockey takes place at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall.
The Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games will officially begin tonight with the Opening Ceremony, scheduled for 7 p.m. from the Lake Placid Olympic Center.
“We’re looking forward to the first games of the Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games getting underway on Wednesday with five contests on tap in Potsdam and Canton,” said Rick Patzke, Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games head of sport. “These are the first FISU World University Games’ hockey games since 2019, and the Organizing Committee is equally as excited as the players.”
Hungary and Slovakia will open men’s ice hockey play at 1 p.m. at Cheel Arena. Hungary will look to improve upon their ninth-place finish in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, while Slovakia enters play as the reigning FISU World University Games silver medalists.
The United States men take on Great Britain, at 8 p.m. Led by Hobart College head coach Mark Taylor the U.S. squad is composed entirely of NCAA Div. III players, 12 players are from eastern universities and colleges and 11 are from western universities.
Japan will face off against Latvia, at 4:30 p.m., at SUNY Canton’s Roos House. During the Krasnoyarsk 2019 FISU World University Games, Latvia skated to a sixth-place result, while Japan finished 11th in the 12-team field.
Great Britain and the Czech Republic open the women’s ice hockey tournament when they face off at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall, at 4:30 p.m. The Czech Republic is making its FISU World University Games women’s ice hockey debut, while Great Britain last played in 2017 in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
Finally, Team Canada, winners of three straight silver medals, take to the ice against Slovakia, at 8 p.m. Slovakia’s only medal, bronze, was claimed in 2011.
Malone Adult Basketball League back for second half of season
MALONE — The following are the scores and stats from Monday and Tuesday night’s Malone Adult Basketball League action:
1/9/2023
White's Sugar Shack 64, Papas Men 59
White's Sugar Shack- C. Goodrow 20 pts, 7 stl, 4 reb, 4 ast, 2 blk. Cox 14 pts, 14 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl, 2 blk. Provost 12 pts, 5 reb, 2 ast. White 8 pts, 5 reb, 2 stl. White 8 pts, 3 reb, 3 ast. L. Goodrow 2 pts, 4 stl, 3 reb.
Papas Men- P. Poupore 23 pts, 13 reb, 2 ast. Preve 14 pts, 7 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl. Tavernia, 12 pts, 5 reb, 3 stl, 1 ast. J. Poupore 3 pts, 3 stl, 6 reb, 2 ast. W. Poupore 3 pts, 3 ast, 2 reb, 2 stl. Moody 2 pts, 2 ast, 10 reb, 1 stl. A. Poupore 2 pts, 4 reb, 3 ast.
Nichols Construction 45, Leahy Men 30
Nichols- Kendall 18 pts, 5 stl, 4 reb, 1 ast, 1 blk. Gallagher 9 pts, 7 ast, 3 reb, 2 stl, 1 blk. Corpe 6 pts, 6 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl. Clark 5 pts, 3 reb, 2 ast. Gliddie 3 pts, 4 reb. Labrake 2 pts, 1 reb, 1 stl. Bashaw 2 pts. French 2 reb, 1 stl.
Leahy Men- Towle 10 pts, 10 reb, 1 stl, 1 blk. Rousell 9 pts, 4 reb, 1 ast. LaBarge 7 pts, 3 reb, 1 stl. Barney 2 pts, 5 reb. Kelly 2 pts, 3 reb, 3 ast, 1 stl. Rousell, 5 reb.
St. John Bosco 55, Marlow Distributing 49
St. John Bosco- Davis 15 pts, 9 reb, 1 stl. LaRocque 10 pts, 7 ast, 6 reb, 3 stl. Duchaine 8 pts, 5 reb, 2 stl, 1 ast. Mersenger 8 pts, 2 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk. Webb 6 pts, 1 reb. Bombard 4 pts, 12 reb, 5 ast, 3 blk, 2 stl. Bowen 2 pts, 2 reb, 1 stl. LaFlesh 2 pts, 2 reb.
Marlow Distributing- Bowen 18 pts, 11 reb, 2 stl, 1 ast, 1 blk. Sychtysz 13 pts, 4 reb, 3 stl, 1 ast. Davis 6 pts, 11 reb, 3 stl, 2 ast. LaClair 5 pts, 6 reb, 2 stl. Perry 4 pts, 10 reb, 5 stl, 2 ast, 2 blk. Boyea 3 pts, 1 reb, 1 stl. Rabideau 2 reb, 1 ast. Pelkey 2 reb.
1/10/2023
E&S McClain Construction 49, Elite Nutrition, 36
E&S McClain Construction- Ale. Poirier 13 pts, 9 reb, 4 stl, 1 ast, 1 blk. Carder 10 pts, 8 reb, 1 stl, 1 blk. Susice 10 pts, 7 ast, 3 reb, 1 stl. Mitchell 10 pts, 5 reb, 3 ast, 2 stl. Barse 4 pts, 4 reb. Aly. Poirier 2 pts, 3 reb. Trumble 2 stl.
Elite Nutrition- Carranza 22 pts, 3 reb, 1 stl. Poupore 6 pts, 7 reb, 3 ast. Sauve 4 pts, 8 reb, 1 stl. Gadway 4 pts, 7 reb, 1 ast.
Papas Women 44, The Pines 33
Papas Women- Durnin 15 pts, 5 reb, 4 ast, 2 blk. Poupore 14 pts, 3 reb, 2 stl. Lamay 10 pts, 7 reb, 4 ast, 2 stl. Lewis 3 pts, 2 ast, 2 stl, 1 reb. Hungerford 2 pt, 3 reb, 1 ast. Armstrong 4 reb. Lamere 3 reb.
The Pines- Thomas 11 pts, 2 reb, 2 stl. Lapage 6 pts, 10 reb. Show 6 pts, 6 reb, 1 ast. Dennis 4 pts, 4 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk. Taylor 4 pts, 3 reb, 1 stl. Burl 2 pts, 5 ast, 4 reb, 1 stl. Mason, 1 reb, 1 stl.
Willett's Construction 49, Something Different 45
Willett's Construction- Wilcox 16 pts, 12 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl, 1 blk. Seth Gonia 16 pts, 10 reb, 2 ast. LaClair 6 pts, 10 reb, 5 stl, 2 ast, 1 blk. A. Gonia 6 pts, 3 ast, 2 reb, 2 stl. Boyea, 5 pts, 7 reb, 6 ast, 1 blk.
Something Different- Lamay 29 pts, 20 reb, 1 ast. Brown 6 pts, 3 stl, 2 ast, 1 reb. Brower 4 pts, 6 reb, 4 ast, 3 stl. J. Picaro 4 pts, 5 reb, 4 ast, 1 stl. Lamica 2 pts, 7 reb, 1 stl. C. Picaro 7 reb, 2 blk, 1 ast, 1 stl. Aguon 4 reb, 1 ast. Stonehouse 3 reb. Richards 1 stl.
